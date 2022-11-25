President Alvi in ​​Lahore to consult Imran on COAS appointment





President Dr Arif Alvi arrived at Zaman Park on Thursday to meet Pakistani leader Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan after the latter said the two would ‘work’ together on appointing a new army chief.

Footage of the president’s caravan arriving at Imran’s residence in Lahore has been shared on social media by the PTI amid claims that the two will discuss the party’s action plan ahead of the nomination for the seat. army.

In a tweet posted on the official PTI Twitter account, the former Prime Minister said that “after receipt of the summary, the President and I will work in accordance with the Constitution”.

Earlier, the PTI leader said that President Alvi was in contact with him and would consult him on the appointment of a new army chief as he was the leader of the party.

He claimed that if the prime minister can liaise with a “fugitive” – ​​a reference to PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif – then the president can consult him because he is the leader of the party.

Read “Plan B” ready if the president creates obstacles during the appointment of the COAS: Dar

“I am in contact with the president about the summary linked to a key appointment. He will discuss everything with me. The prime minister is going to a runaway so I am a party leader,” Imran said in an interview on a private news channel.

“The president will absolutely discuss the matter with me,” he added, adding that he did not know who they would appoint, but “the president and I have decided that we will play with this within the framework of the law. and do all that is right”. and constitutional.

It may be noted that the tweet came just minutes after the news broke that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to appoint Lt. Gen. Syed Asim Munir as the next army chief and Lt. Gen. Sahir Shamshad Mirza as the new Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), ending days of speculation.

The announcement was made by Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb in a tweet where she said the summary had been sent to President Alvi.

The name of the COAS will be finalized before the departure of Shehbaz for Ankara: Asif

Under the constitution, the president can extend the appointment of the new army chief for 25 days. Sources told The Express Tribune that the government has several plans in case the president delays the summary.

He has the authority to appoint the Vice Chief of Staff of the Army (VCOAS) as there is no requirement for Presidential approval for this purpose.

The government may also promote a lieutenant general to the rank of full general to extend the term of the officer whose retirement is due.

A government official said he was surprised that an “unnecessary” discussion was taking place on the possibility of delaying the summary of the appointment of the army chief. “I don’t think that’s a problem at all,” he added.

A PTI leader told The Express Tribune that he did not believe President Alvi would delay the summary.

