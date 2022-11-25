Erdogan opens the door to talks with Assad

The Turkish president is a longtime foe of Syrian President Bashar Assad while backing rebel forces in Syria’s long-running civil war

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has hinted that he is ready to talk to Syrian President Bashar Assad after years of supporting opposition forces and ahead of Turkey’s upcoming elections in which the return of refugees is likely to be a hot topic. key discussion.

On Wednesday, Erdogan answered reporters’ questions about the possibility of a meeting with Assad after he was photographed shaking hands with another longtime foe, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi.

There can be no resentment in politics. Ultimately, the measures will be taken under the most favorable conditions, Erdogan said, according to The Associated Press.

The Turkish president also raised the possibility of talks with Assad last month.

Earlier this week, Turkey and members of the Syrian regime and opposition held talks in Astana alongside Russia and Iran about the Syrian civil war, which has left millions of Syrians displaced by the conflict to flee to Turkey.

Omer zkizilcik, an Ankara-based foreign policy and security analyst, told The Media Line he believed Erdogan was trying to take a talking point away from the opposition, who raised the possibility of speaking with Assad.

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) has suggested engaging in talks with Assad since 2018 to facilitate the return of refugees, who have become a lightning rod for economic discontent in Turkey.

Tensions have risen with the arrival of more refugees from Afghanistan and it would likely be a political boost for Erdogan to be seen working on their return ahead of what is expected to be his toughest election since coming to power he nearly 20 years ago.

zkizilcik said Turkey also wants to appease Russia, Assad’s most powerful supporter, by signaling that it would be willing to work with the dictator, but he warned that a rapprochement between Turkey and Syria is highly unlikely.

These are just discussions at the moment, he said.

However, if a rapprochement occurs, zkizilcik believes that Ankara’s main goals would be a political settlement in Syria, the eradication of the US-backed Kurdish militia, the People’s Protection Units or YPG, and the assisted voluntary return of refugees.

It is possible that the Turkish rapprochement with the Assad regime will kick off something new, an entirely new dimension as Turkey would be the first NATO state to approach the Assad regime, and c is in fact Russia’s objective.

There are more Syrian refugees in Turkey than in any other country. In recent years, some have said they have been forced to return to Syria amid strong anti-refugee sentiments among the Turkish population.

Many Syrians living abroad are against the Assad regime, and some publicly oppose the president, so they are unlikely to feel safe in Syria.

zkizilcik says it is doubtful Turkey can achieve these goals because Assad has shown he is unwilling to compromise politically and has worked with the YPG.

Such talks could boost Turkey’s relations with Russia, a country it has grown closer to in recent years, but could also hamper ties with its NATO ally, the United States.

A possible discussion between Turkey and the Assad regime would certainly be appreciated by Russia, and this would be seen by Russia as a major victory. [for] their policies in the Middle East, he said.

zkizilcik also said that the United States no longer seems very interested in whether talks take place between Assad and other leaders, but that could be different with Turkey, the main support of the Syrian opposition forces. .

It is possible that Turkey’s rapprochement with the Assad regime will kick off something new, an entirely new dimension, as Turkey would be the first NATO state to approach the Assad regime. , and that’s actually Russia’s goal, he said.

On the same day that Erdogan raised the possibility of speaking with the Syrian president, he also mentioned a new military operation, dubbed Claw-Sword, in northern Syria and Iraq where Turkey has carried out airstrikes, which began on Sunday and target the bases of Kurdish armed militias.

Ankara says these fighters are linked to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), a militia that has waged a decades-long insurgency in Turkey and is considered a terrorist organization by Washington, the United Kingdom and the European Union.

Ryan Bohl, Middle East analyst for risk intelligence firm Rane, says Turkey must cooperate with Damascus if it is to achieve its primary goal of preventing a Kurdish state.

Bohl adds that Ankara has realized that others will normalize relations with Assad no matter what Turkey does.

The reality is that Syria won the civil war and other regional powers like Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Saudi Arabia will normalize with Damascus, Bohl told The Media Line.

If he chooses not to cooperate with Damascus, the trend of normalization occurring elsewhere will simply strengthen Syria and leave Turkey on the sidelines as the Kurdish northeast turns into a political entity that threatens long-term interests. term from Ankara, he said.