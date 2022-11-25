Xi Jinping Just Finished Saying This, Something Really Happened (Photo)

On May 10, 2021, in Yan’an, a vendor was selling portraits of Xi Jinping and Mao Zedong. (Image credit: HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images)

[Look at China, November 24, 2022]A serious accident recently occurred in Anyang City, Henan Province, resulting in the death of at least 38 people. Less than a month ago, Xi Jinping, on his first trip to his third term, included the city of Anyang in Henan. In Linzhou Town, Anyang City, Henan Province, he said “socialism is won through hard work, hard work and death,” which sparked heated discussions among the audience.

On the afternoon of November 21, a fire broke out at a company in Anyang City, Henan Province. The fire burned for almost 7 hours, killing at least 38 people and injuring 2 others. According to sources, most of the factory workers are women from nearby villages. According to the “Regulations on Reporting, Investigation and Management of Production Safety Accidents” issued by the State Council of the Communist Party of China, an accident resulting in more than 30 fatalities is considered a particularly serious accident. severe. Judging from the current casualties, the “1121” fire in Anyang, Henan Province, has already been listed as a serious accident.

On the 22nd, a fire notification from Wenfeng District Government, Anyang City, Henan Province showed that at 4:22 p.m. on November 21st, an alarm was received that Kaixinda Trading Co., Ltd., Pingyuan Road , Baoliansi Town, Wenfeng District Fire (High-tech Zone), Anyang City Ltd. The fire lasted until 9 p.m. on the 21st, and it took almost 7 hours before it was completely extinguished.

According to the report, at 6:10 a.m. on the 22nd, the crash had left 36 people dead, 2 people had lost contact, and 2 people were slightly injured and sent to hospital for treatment.

Subsequently, the official notification stated that at 10:00 a.m. on the 22nd, the search for the fire was virtually complete and 38 people had been killed, including 2 people who had lost contact previously. According to the preliminary judgment, the cause of the accident was the illegal operation of company personnel, and electric welding caused the fire. However, based on the CCP’s history of constant tampering, the numbers reported by the CCP are not believable.

Immediately after the accident, Xi Jinping gave instructions that the Ministry of Emergency Management and other departments had dispatched a task force to Henan, and the relevant person in charge of Henan Province was on the places to direct disposal.

A little less than a month ago, Anyang in Henan Province had just become the center of public opinion. An official report from the CCP has caused attention, heated discussion and even concern from the outside world.

On October 28, the Chinese Communist Party’s Xinhua News Agency reported that Xi Jinping visited Yan’an City in Shaanxi Province and Anyang City in Henan Province.

This is the first route of the term of Xi Jinping’s third general secretary. He led the new leadership team and six members of the Politburo Standing Committee to inspect Yan’an, Shaanxi, the former CCP base. He then visited the “Hongqi Canal Memorial Hall” in Linzhou City, Anyang, Henan Province.

In Linzhou City, Anyang, Henan Province, Xi Jinping said, “Socialism is achieved through hard work, hard work and death. This is not only true in the past, but also in the new era. These remarks quickly aroused lively discussions in public opinion overseas.





After Xi Jinping, the Standing Committee of the Anhui Provincial Party Committee immediately made a political statement and collectively went to the Hongqi Canal on November 2 to conduct a so-called “study inspection”.

Anhui Provincial Party Committee Secretary Zheng Shanjie led the team, Governor Wang Qingxian, members of the Provincial Party Committee Standing Committee participated, and Anyang Municipal Party Secretary Yuan Jiajian took part. accompanied.

At the Hongqiqu Memorial Hall in Linzhou City, Anyang, Zheng Shanjie said he deeply understood the truth that “socialism is won by fighting, doing and sacrificing life, not only in the past, but also in the new era “.

Nineteen days later, a huge fire broke out in Anyang, Henan.

