



Means PM Dehgam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Gujarat has transformed the education sector in the state and made it more scientific and modern, tackling an electoral issue which is being pushed aggressively by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Addressing a rally in Gandhinagar district’s Dehgam town, his third for the day, ahead of next month’s Assembly polls, the Prime Minister pointed out that Gujarat’s education budget has now passed at Rs 33,000 crore, more than the total spending budget of several states. . Notably, the star BJP activist’s comments on the education scenario in Gujarat came at a time when the AAP led by Arvind Kejriwal has aggressively launched the ‘Delhi model’ of education and vowed to transform government-run schools if elected to power in the state. “About 20 to 25 years ago, Gujarat’s budget allocation for education was only Rs 1,600 crore. Today, it stands at Rs 33,000 crore, more than the total budgetary expenditure of many states. This is the progress we have made,” Modi said. , who served as Chief Minister of Gujarat from 2001 to 2014. Read also || Union minister slams Manish Sisodia for criticizing Gujarat schools Voting in Dehgam will take place on December 5 in the second phase of assembly polls. “The changes we have made in this sector have benefited the people across Gujarat. The BJP Government of Gujarat has transformed the education sector in the state and made it more scientific and modern,” a- he declared. The Prime Minister told the rally that Gandhinagar has now become a hub of education housing many colleges and universities. Mr Modi said the world’s first forensic science university and children’s university are located in the state capital. “India’s premier energy university (Pandit Deendayal Energy University) and maritime university are also located in Gandhinagar. Rashtriya Raksha University campus near here is the pride of Dehgam and Gandhinagar,” a- he declared. Addressing the congress, the Prime Minister said that the opposition party leaders have no vision for the development of Gujarat as they are busy criticizing it all the time. “We also work for the empowerment of the poor and middle class. Instead of finding solutions to the problems of the poor living in slums, Congress used to throw a few pieces at them. It was the BJP that built pucca houses for them,” said Modi, seeking votes for his party, which has ruled Gujarat for 27 years and is seeking a seventh term. The vote to elect a new 182-member Gujarat assembly will be held in two phases — December 1 (89 seats) and December 5 (93 seats) — and ballots will be counted on December 8. A total of 1,621 candidates are vying for the assembly’s 182 seats .

