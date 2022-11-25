



Palanpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections are aimed at deciding the fate of the state for the next 25 years. Addressing a campaign rally in the town of Palanpur, Banaskantha district, in support of Bharatiya Janata Party candidates, Modi said that although a lot of development work has been done so far by the BJP in power in Gujarat and the Centre, the time has come to take a “giant leap”. “. Elections for the Gujarat Assembly, which has 182 members, will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5, with vote counting to begin on December 8. Voting in Banaskantha district will take place in the second phase on December 5. “This election is not about who will become an MP or what government will come. This election is about deciding the fate of Gujarat for the next 25 years,” Modi said. The Prime Minister said he was making efforts to place Gujarat in the league of developed nations. “Now is the time to take a giant step forward. And I need your support to form a strong government in Gujarat. You don’t have to tell me your problems because I grew up here and understand very well these issues. I call on you to make the BJP victorious in all Banaskantha seats,” said Modi, the BJP’s star campaigner for the Gujarat elections. He said the BJP government in Gujarat has focused on tourism, environment, water, livestock and nutritional aspects for the overall development of Banaskantha and the surrounding region. “In a very short time, we were able to solve the problems of water and electricity shortages. Young people aged 20 to 25 today may not even know how serious the situation was there. a few decades ago,” Modi said. …

