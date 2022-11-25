EU’s Michel to meet Xi as Europe plots its own path to China





(Bloomberg) – European Council President Charles Michel will travel to Beijing on December 1 to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, as the European Union grapples with how to deal with China under pressure from the United States for an approach. harder. Bloomberg’s Most Read EU and Chinese leaders will discuss global challenges as well as topics of common interest, against the backdrop of a tense geopolitical and economic environment, according to a Council statement. The bloc’s relationship with China has been strained by its closer ties to Russia and its refusal to condemn Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. One of the main purposes of Michel’s visit is to ensure that China and Russia do not stand together and that Beijing does not help Moscow circumvent sanctions, an EU official said, adding that the leader would also raise climate change, vaccines, human rights and the bloc’s economic dependencies. on China in the talks. On Taiwan, Michel will repeat the one-China bloc policy but will also stress that the use of force is not justified and that there should be a peaceful settlement, the official said. The visit, which the EU hopes will pave the way for regular dialogues, follows a trip to China by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz earlier this month and calls by French President Emmanuel Macron for engagement with Beijing. Meanwhile, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has been scrambling to coordinate with other major chip-producing nations to resist US pressure to impose sweeping chip restrictions on China. Still, the US and EU aim to work together to counter what they call non-market policies, including in China, according to a draft statement obtained by Bloomberg ahead of high-level talks scheduled in Washington later this month. next. The story continues In October, EU member states held a strategic discussion on the blocs’ relationship with China, with some leaders calling for a closer look at its role as a systemic rival, while the country’s foreign policy chief UE Josep Borrell said he was increasingly becoming a tough competitor. –With the help of Katharina Rosskopf. (Updates with an official on the objectives of the third paragraph) Bloomberg Businessweek’s Most Read 2022 Bloomberg LP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/video/eu-michel-meet-xi-europe-092214603.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos