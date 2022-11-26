Imran Khan was denied permission to land at Parade Ground on Saturday, the party says





ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party of Imran Khan said on Friday that the Islamabad administration had refused permission for the former prime minister’s helicopter to land on Saturday at the ground of parade from the garrison town of Rawalpindi to address a protest rally against the Shehbaz Sharif government. Khan, who is recovering from gunshot wounds sustained in an assassination attempt, is due to address his supporters in Rawalpindi on November 26. He said his party’s protest in Rawalpindi would be totally peaceful. Taking to Twitter, PTI leader Asad Umar said the Islamabad administration had refused permission for the party’s plea to let the party chairman’s helicopter land at the parade ground on Saturday. PTI Senior Vice President Shireen Mazari also criticized the Islamabad administration for not allowing Khan’s helicopter to land at the Parade Ground. “ICT refused permission for the IK helicopter to land at Parade Ground although permission from GHQ arrived yesterday – permission is needed from both! Clearly this is a farce and a case of good cop-bad cop.” Fear of Imran Khan has seeped into the minds of the conspirators and they continue to threaten his life,” she tweeted while reacting to the decision of the administration of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT ). Earlier this week, PTI had submitted a petition to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking permission to allow Khan’s helicopter to fly. landing and taking off from the parade ground until the “muster’s conclusion”. The Pakistani military has said it has no objection to the PTI’s request to allow its President Khan’s helicopter to land on the parade ground under its control. “Headquarters have no objection to the request for placement of helicopters subject to permission by the authorities,” Dawn newspaper said on Thursday, citing a statement from Pakistan’s army headquarters. Khan, 70, said survived a gun attack on his convoy as he staged a protest march in the eastern town of Wazirabad on November 3. The attack took place as Khan led the march, which was due to end in capital Islamabad.Khan was ousted from power in April after losing a vote of no confidence in his leadership, which he said was part of a US-led plot targeting him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China and Afghanistan. The United States has denied the allegations. The cricketer-turned-politician, the only Pakistani prime minister to be ousted in a no-confidence vote in parliament , seeks to organize new s general elections. The term of the current National Assembly will end in August 2023.

