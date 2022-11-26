Bahlil: The government is firmly executing the downstreaming





JAKARTA, investor.id – Minister of Investment/Head of the Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM), Bahlil Lahadalia, said that the government’s decision to turn to downstream mining products such as nickel and tin was made to increase the added value, which would lead to an increase in the well-being of the population. Although it faced opposition from many parties, the government was firm in achieving the endorsement. Read also : Bahlil encourages Australian entrepreneurs to invest in EBT “The state should not be controlled by businessmen and the state should not be afraid of other countries. The government controls contractors through the direction of state policy. Other countries may not interfere with us because we have our own authority,” Bahlil said on BTV’s “Frisian Night Chat” Friday (11/25/2022). The government has firmly established an endorsement policy. The decision began by banning the export of nickel ore, despite numerous obstacles to implementing the policy. Even Indonesia has also been sued by other countries before the World Trade Organization (World Trade Organization/WTO). It also shows the leadership of President Joko Widodo which other parties cannot interfere with, especially those related to the interests of the people. Minister of Investment/Head of Investment Coordination Board (BKPM) Bahlil Lahadalia Frisian Night Chat program on BTV, Friday (25/11/2022). Read also : Bahlil proposes nickel-producing countries to form an organization like OPEC “The government of Joko Widodo is very strict in determining its attitude in prohibiting the export of raw materials. The goal is downstream. Moreover, for the interest of the people, for example nickel, we are being harassed to bring it to the WTO. President Joko Widodo said, oppose, our countries should not be controlled by businessmen. That’s how it is, leaders, don’t be weak leaders,” Bahlil said. Read also : Bahlil wary of threats of geopolitical tensions between China and Taiwan According to Bahlil, when he started swallowing, he was visited by many parties who said that the endorsement would bring many risks to Indonesia. Especially in terms of loss of state revenue from the mining sector. In fact, if the government can function properly downstream, it will actually have a positive effect on the national economy. Because downstream creates added value, creates quality jobs, maintains our environmental sovereignty in our management and our exports. “Regarding nickel downstream, previously our trade balance in 2016-2017 was in deficit of US$18 billion in 2021, only US$2 billion will remain. We exported US$20.9 billion worth of nickel downstream. This year it is estimated to reach US$27 billion, that is a huge downstream,” Bahlil said. Publisher: Beautiful Handayani ([email protected])

