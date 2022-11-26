Pakistan asks ex-PM Khan to delay sit-in citing threat of attack | New





Imran Khan and his supporters are due to gather in Rawalpindi on Saturday after an attack on their march this month injured Khan.

Islamabad, Pakistan Pakistan’s interior minister has asked former prime minister Imran Khan to postpone a planned sit-in in Rawalpindi on Saturday, citing the threat of bombings.

My advice to Imran Khan is to postpone the rally as our intelligence agencies have informed us that any armed individuals or groups may try to exploit the situation and target the crowd, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said Friday during a meeting. ‘a press conference.

We have officially issued a notice regarding a potential threat to the PTI gathering tomorrow in accordance with the red alert issued by security agencies. Imran Khan should postpone his plan because any anti-state element can seize this opportunity to sow anarchy in the country.

Rana Sanaullah Khan (@RanaSanaullahPK) November 25, 2022

Khan, the leader of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, is currently in Lahore recovering from an apparent assassination attempt.

On November 3, he was shot in the leg in Wazirabad, a town in the eastern province of Punjab, while leading a protest march on the capital to demand snap elections. The current mandate of the National Assemblies ends in October.

The march started on October 28 in Lahore but was interrupted after the attack. Since then, Khan has addressed his supporters daily via video link. Last weekend he told them to assemble in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

PTI supporters are currently driving from all over the country towards Rawalpindi. Khan was also due to leave on Saturday for what is expected to be a large political rally.

Meanwhile, the interior minister said he had ordered the government to ensure the safety of the participants.

Khan was removed as prime minister in April in a vote of no confidence in parliament. He has since led rallies across the country but refused to attend parliament, alleging the government is made up of corrupt leaders.

If you don’t come, you will be responsible for everything, including inflation, economic turmoil and political turmoil, Sanaullah said, asking Khan to consider returning to parliament. Stop being stubborn and come play politics instead.

PTI leader Musarrat Jamshed Cheema said morale was high in the party and record turnout is expected in Rawalpindi.

It will be the biggest gathering in our history, she told Al Jazeera from Lahore. This will be the first time Imran Khan appears in public after [the] attack on his life, and we expect [a] monumental crowd as the people are extremely motivated and passionate about their leader.

Cheema said the PTI has a unique agenda, which is to hold snap elections. It is a peaceful struggle and nothing else, she said, calling the rally a kind of soft revolution.

Khan will reveal the party’s future plans, she said.

His speech will determine our next course of action. If he asks us to do a sit-in, we will, Cheema added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/11/25/pakistan-asks-former-pm-khan-to-delay-sit-in-citing-attack-threat The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos