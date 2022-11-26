Imran Khan expected in Rawalpindi to join the long march – Pakistan





Pakistan

Imran Khan expected in Rawalpindi to join the long march

PTI chief Imran Khan will join Rawalpindi by helicopter from Lahore.

November 26, 2022 03:48

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former Prime Minister Imran Khan will join his workers and participants of the long march in Rawalpindi today (Saturday) where he will hold a public meeting in Murree Road, Dunya News reported.

Imran Khan will reach Rawalpindi on a helicopter from Lahore which will land at the grounds of Rawalpindi University of Agriculture.

Earlier, the Rawalpindi administration and police on Friday banned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from setting up the stage for the long march near Faizabad. However, police officials allowed the PTI to set up the main stage for the public meeting at Sixth Road.

The Rawalpindi administration has made ironclad security arrangements for the PTI public meeting. More than 8,000 police officers will be deployed to ensure the safety of PTI workers and leaders during the public rally.

– The PTI obtains a conditional authorization for a public gathering –

The Rawalpindi Deputy Commission has granted conditional clearance to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for staging power shows against the government in Rawalpindi.

Earlier this month, PTI chairman Imran Khan halted his party’s ‘Haqeeqi Azadi march’ to Islamabad until the 26th as he aims to pressure the government for new elections in the country .

The notification, which lists 56 conditions for the holding of the rally, says that the PTI is authorized to hold a public rally in the Faizabad area of ​​Rawalpindi.

The DC said Faizabad are expected to be released on the night of November 26 as the England side are expected to reach Rawalpindi for the three-match Test series against Pakistan.

The Imran Khan-led party was ordered to use the prescribed routes for the rally, while the PTI leader was banned from using the open-top car before and after the public rally.

As per the notification, Imran Khan was asked to use a bulletproof stage when addressing the rally in Rawalpindi.

He also banned PTI workers and supporters from staying in Allama Iqbal Park.

Stating that the jalsa administration will be responsible for any loss of life during the rally, the notification states that the use of drone cameras will not be permitted.

– Will continue to increase pressure on government until elections: Imran –

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President and former Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that his party would continue to pressure the incumbent government until the elections.

Speaking in an interview ahead of the PTI power show, the PTI leader said, “I am heading to Rawalpindi for the good of the nation. My nation will make its way to join the show of power of the PTI, just for me”. own institution.

Attacking the incumbent government – leaders and allies – Imran Khan said they [rulers] called the army chief’s issue “controversial”. He questioned, “Can Shehbaz was able to select the army chief”, Imran added that Shehbaz Sharif – before he became prime minister – was about to be sentenced. Rebuking PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Imran said he [Nawaz] is a runaway.

Continuing to hit the coalition government, the leader of the PTI said: “For seven months we have been subjected to torture. If we are against certain people, it does not mean that we are against – one of – entire institutions, as “good people and bad people” exist in every segment. “In the same way, if I remove someone with a bad reputation from the party, it will pave the way for the betterment of the party.”

Emphasizing the importance of meritocracy, former Prime Minister [Imran] says that with the existence of meritocracy, institutions will be “robust”.

– Talks will take place only on elections –

Giving his clear view on holding talks with the leaders of the incumbent government, Imran reiterated that the talks would only be held on the issue of elections.

– Elections will take place despite resistance from opponents –

Imran Khan said that whatever tactics his opponents use to delay elections, elections will take place now – and will not be postponed until after October – adding that whenever elections are held, they [rulers and allies of the incumbent government] will only have to face defeat.

