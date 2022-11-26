Tomorrow, 150,000 volunteers from all over Indonesia will miss Jokowi at GBK





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Director General of the United Archipelago Movement Aminuddin Ma’ruf revealed all the elements volunteer all of Indonesia will have a missed meeting with President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium (SUGBK), Central Jakarta, on Saturday (26/11/2022). Aminuddin explained that this event was prepared in a very short time. He said the volunteers met Jokowi at Bogor Palace to ask permission to carry out the agenda. “By submitting a request for permission to conduct event activities, a volunteer meeting with the president, and God willing, it will be held tomorrow,” Aminuddin said at a press conference in GBK, Jakarta, on Friday. (25/11/2022). Read also : When Jokowi calls Anwar Ibrahim, congratulates and sends hope to Malaysia Aminuddin explained that around 150,000 people are expected to attend the miss gathering. The event will start at 06:30 WIB and end at 10:30 WIB. He said the event was also organized as part of their gratitude for the successful holding of the G20 summit in Bali some time ago. “I feel that all the Indonesian people are happy for the G20 summit which has won the admiration of the leaders of the nations of the world. Those who have pointed out that Indonesia is a country that global player,” he said. Also read: National Teachers Day, Jokowi: Teachers are our foundation to forge the nation’s children Moreover, Aminuddin assured that Jokowi will be present tomorrow. He claimed that members of Paspampres were present at GBK to prepare security. He stressed that during the event, there would be no statements of support for presidential or vice-presidential candidates for the 2024 presidential election. After the event ended at noon, Aminuddin said, Volunteer Jokowi will leave for Cianjur to help the victims of the earthquake. “We will pray together and collect donations to bring. We will provide assistance to our brothers and sisters who need it in Cianjur. After tomorrow’s event, we will head straight to Cianjur,” Aminuddin said. Also Read: Phone call from Anwar Ibrahim, Jokowi: Hope we can meet soon “We, who are members of the Jokowi Volunteers, declare to remain loyal to a command under the command of the Honorable Mr. President Jokowi,” he added.

