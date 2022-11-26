Jokowi still has ammunition after beating Nickel at the WTO





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM), Arifin Tasrif, has revealed that Indonesia lost the case of the European Union before the Dispute Settlement Body (DSB) of the World Trade Organization (WTO) concerning the policy of banning nickel ore exports since the beginning of 2020. Despite this, the Indonesian Government admits that it will not remain silent in the face of this defeat. President Joko Widodo, through the Ministry of Commerce (Kemendag), is said to have devised a strategy to retaliate against the European Union at the WTO through an appeal. “Let’s see, we are trying (calling) and praying. Only God knows (win or lose),” the director general of international trade negotiations at the Indonesian Ministry of Commerce (Ministry of Commerce), Djatmiko Bris Witjaksono, explained to CNBC Indonesia, Wednesday (23/11/2022). ADVERTISING SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT Apart from the Ministry of Commerce, the government’s appeal decision was also upheld by Arifin Tasrif. Arifin said the panel’s decision does not yet have permanent legal force. Thus, Indonesia does not need to change regulations or even repeal policies deemed inappropriate before the decision on the dispute is adopted by the Dispute Settlement Body (DSB). “The panel’s decision does not yet have permanent legal force, so the government will appeal,” Arifin said. It is known that the results of the ruling of the WTO panel registered in the dispute DS 592 came out on Monday (10/17/2022). The content of the dispute is To decide that the export policy and obligation to process and refine nickel ores in Indonesia is proven to violate the provisions of the WTO, Article XI.1 of the GATT 1994 and cannot be justified by Articles XI.2(a) and XX(d) GATT 1994. In addition, the panel’s final report also stated that the panel had rejected the defense presented by the Indonesian government regarding the limited number of national nickel reserves and the implementation of good mining practices (environmental aspects) as the basis for the defense. Minister Arifin said the final report will be circulated to other WTO members next Wednesday (11/30/2022) and will be included in the DSB agenda on Tuesday (11/20/2022) . At least several laws and regulations are considered contrary to WTO provisions. First, Law number 4 of 2009 concerning mining and coal extraction (Minerba Law). Secondly, Regulation of the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Number 11 of 2019 concerning the Second Amendment to Regulation of the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Number 25 of 2018 concerning mining and coal activities. Thirdly, Regulation of the Minister of Commerce Number 96 of 2019 regarding provisions for the export of processed and refined mining products. Fourth, Regulation of the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Number 7 of 2020 regarding procedures for granting areas, granting licenses and reporting on mining and coal business activities. Previously, this potential defeat was predicted by President Jokowi. Jokowi said Indonesia could lose the WTO case, but he felt the most important thing was to stop exports of raw nickel so Indonesia could change the governance of nickel in the country. “It looks like we lost (the lawsuit), but it’s okay. Our industry is finally done. So why are you scared? It’s okay to lose, thank God you won,” Jokowi said during the 100 Economy Workshop organized by INDEF and CNBC. Indonesia, Wednesday (09/07/2022). [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Duh, Jakarta HI-Swollen City roundabout MRT project is Rp. 26 T (RCI/dhf)



