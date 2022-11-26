Chris Christie enters the White House. Job One attacks Donald Trump.





A year ago, Chris Christie reportedly didn’t even call former President Donald Trump by name when he warned an audience at the Ronald Regan Library not to let a few fanatics control the Republican Party.

Now there’s no holding back for the former New Jersey governor who has his sights set on the White House.

This guy is a loser, Christie told NJ Advance Media in a recent interview. He can’t win. He won once and everything he’s done since is lost.

Christie, the first major Republican politician to back Trump in 2016, who remained in the sphere of former presidents until he refused to admit his loss that culminated in the Jan. 6 insurrection, takes his first step towards a possible presidential race.

And the first job is to openly attack Trump, an easy target among some Republicans who blame the former president for GOP midterm election losses and whose big announcement of a third White House bid landed with a thud.

Christie does it with relish.

We were going to win so much, you’re going to be sick of winning, he said, mocking Trump by impersonating his voice from a speech the former president gave in 2016.

I’m sick of losing, said Christie. We have to change course.

Christie received a standing ovation last week from hundreds of GOP donors after trashing Trump at a meeting of the Republican Governors Association in Orlando, Fla., about 170 miles from Mara Lago.

He bragged that people thanked him the rest of the day and the next day for what he said. Donors, he knows, want winners.

Voters were sending us very clear messages in many parts of the country, Christie said of the Trump-backed candidates. No thanks. There is no doubt that he chose and the party nominated underperforming candidates saying really ridiculous things and the public did not accept it.

As for Trump’s early announcement, Christie says he can’t know for sure what prompted the timing of former presidents, but said he believes it was a defensive maneuver. …He could feel it slipping away from him and he wanted to get out and try to stop.

For the former New Jersey governor, Trump’s Election Day failures could only bolster his own long-term chance of running for president again. Christie says he’s not about to make such an announcement.

I have six months to decide, said Christie when asked about it. He said hell would figure it out by the second quarter of 2023.

A small group of the old team returned to the fold. When Christie gave a speech at the Reagan Library in September 2021, three people who were part of his inner circle were with him, including Maria Comella, arguably one of his most trusted advisers who recently left a corporate position. to set up his own consulting firm.

Christie’s confidant Bill Palatucci argues it’s premature to talk about 2024, saying nothing has changed in Christie’s daily routine, suggesting a race is imminent.

But Palatucci acknowledges that the big hurdle for any Republican not named Donald Trump to run for the White House may no longer exist.

There is a growing group that is anyone but Trump, Palatucci said. A year ago it was a very small band and people were very reluctant to lift their heads and say I’m part of the band and now you see it as a major growing choir.

Pollsters and political pundits say Christie is yesterday’s news. Will his unpopularity in New Jersey, the state’s economic woes when he was governor, and the mortal sin of kissing former President Barack Obama after Hurricane Sandy happen again if he runs again? Yes, yes and yes.

Christie, whose highlight of the 2016 presidential campaign was destroying U.S. Senator Marco Rubio during a debate, is currently where he was then: solidly in the bottom tier of presidential aspirants.

And the top tier of potential suitors is populated by high-profile politicians, including Trump’s new target, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and former Vice President Mike Pence (Christie didn’t say much about DeSantis, but last month, he noted that Florida’s governor wanted federal aid in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, but voted against Hurricane Sandy aid as a congressman a decade ago) .

Nonetheless, Christie has a big platform, covering the airwaves as an ABC analyst pushing Trump’s midterm losses, much like the only winning high-profile Senate candidate Trump endorsed in the primary. , JD Vance in Ohio, didn’t even mention Trump in his victory. word.

Just as he was one of Trump’s earliest backers. Christie bet on overtaking Trump soon after he denied losing the election.

Candidates who delivered public policy results and had a vision for the future did much, much better than candidates who were stuck in the past, said Henry Barbour, a top Republican strategist who sits in the Mississippi Republican National Committee.

People want results, said Barbour, who added that he voted twice for Trump. They are not interested in drama.

An early supporter of Christies was Barbour’s Uncle Haley Barbour, the former governor of Mississippi who once headed the Republican National Committee. He emphasized to Christie that nothing matters if you don’t win the election. And that’s what Christie is preaching to his fellow Republicans now that the prelude to 2024 begins.

I think anyone would be foolish to say he couldn’t be a serious presidential candidate, Henry Barbour said. Is he in the leading group at the moment? No. But he has a whole political engine that could take him far in the race if he behaves well.

