Pakistani government’s ‘official notice’ for Imran Khan’s rally tomorrow





Imran Khan, 70, is currently recovering from gunshot wounds he suffered in an assassination attempt at a rally earlier this month. He will address his supporters in Rawalpindi tomorrow.

New Delhi, UPDATED: Nov 25, 2022 11:28 PM IST

Imran Khan survived a gun attack on his convoy in Wazirabad on November 3 (File)

By India Today Web Desk: After Imran Khan’s party – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) – claimed on Friday that authorities had denied permission for the former prime minister’s helicopter to land Saturday at the Rawalpindi Parade Ground for an anti-government protest rally, the country’s interior minister said on Twitter.

We have officially issued a notice regarding a potential threat to the PTI gathering tomorrow in accordance with the red alert issued by security agencies. Imran Khan should postpone his plan because any anti-state element can seize this opportunity to sow anarchy in the country. Rana SanaUllah Khan (@RanaSanaullahPK) November 25, 2022

We have officially issued a notice regarding a potential threat to the PTI gathering tomorrow in accordance with the red alert issued by security agencies. Imran Khan should postpone his plan as any anti-state element can seize this opportunity to spread lawlessness in the country, Pakistani Interior Minister Rana SanaUllah Khan tweeted.

Khan, 70, is currently recovering from gunshot wounds he suffered in an assassination attempt at a rally earlier this month. He will address his supporters in Rawalpindi tomorrow.

Read also | BJP should make conman Sukesh its national president: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

PTI Senior Vice President Shireen Mazari had criticized the Islamabad administration for not allowing Khan’s helicopter to land. “ICT refused permission for the IK helicopter to land at Parade Ground although permission from GHQ arrived yesterday – permission is needed from both! Obviously this is a farce and a case of good cop-bad cop Imran Khan’s fear has seeped into the minds of the conspirators and they continue to threaten his life,” she tweeted.

Earlier this week, PTI had petitioned the Islamabad High Court (IHC), seeking permission for Khan’s helicopter to land and take off from the parade ground.

The country’s military has given its approval, saying it has no objection to Khan’s helicopter landing at the parade ground, which is under its control.

Read also | Orion will break this 52-year-old record set by Apollo 13 that did not land on the Moon

Khan survived a gun attack on his convoy during a protest march in Wazirabad on November 3. He was ousted from power in April after losing a vote of no confidence. The no-confidence motion, Khan claimed, was introduced as part of a US plot to overthrow him over his independent foreign policy decisions on Afghanistan, China and Russia.

The United States has categorically denied the allegations.

Incidentally, Khan also talked about assassination offers to get him out.

(Contributed by Press Trust of India)

Read also | BJP taught rioters a lesson in 2002, brought permanent peace to Gujarat: Amit Shah

Posted on:

November 25, 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/world/story/pakistan-government-official-advisory-for-imran-khan-rally-tomorrow-2301863-2022-11-25 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos