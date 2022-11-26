Jokowi’s proposed steps for TNI Commander in DPR are seen as smooth

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Defense Observer and Head of the Intermestic and Diplomatic Engagement Center (CIDE), Anton Aliabbas, assessed the postponement of the submission of the Presidential Letter (Surpres) Joko Widodo (Jokowi) regarding the candidates TNI Commander at CMA will not interfere with the proposed candidate.

According to Anton’s observations, so far the DPR has never rejected a figure candidate for the post of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces presented by President Jokowi.

Even though in the process, the DPR continues to carry out the practice of the fit and proper test (fair and proper) for a long time, but in the end the parliament still approved the candidate proposed by Jokowi.

“In fact, during the Jokowi era, the process Good and good test run faster than the previous government period,” Anton said in his statement on Friday (11/25/2022).

Therefore, Anton believes that any candidate for the position of TNI commander proposed by President Jokowi to replace General Andika Perkasa is unlikely to be rejected by the DPR.

According to Anton, the Surpres should still be sent without having to wait for the presence of the President of the People’s Representative Council (DPR) Puan Maharani.

“In fact, submitting a surpres can be done at any time, if there is no DPR chairman it is not a problem,” Anton said.

Anton suspected that the delay in sending the Surpres was a communication agreement between the DPR leadership and State Secretary Pratikno.

According to the information collected, the strongest candidate for the post of commander of the TNI to be submitted by President Jokowi to the DPR is the Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Yudo Margono.

It is estimated that Yudo will be proposed by President Jokowi to the DPR to replace General Andika Perkasa who will retire on December 21, 2022.

Earlier, DPR Secretary General Indra Iskandar said that DPR will receive a presidential letter (surpres) for the replacement of TNI Commander on Monday (28/11/2022) around 10:30 a.m. WIB.

Indra felt that the Surpres should be officially accepted by the President of the DPR.

However, Puan is currently overseas.

“Because Ms. Puan is still leading the Indonesian delegation to the ASEAN Parliamentary Session or AIPA (43rd ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary General Assembly) in Cambodia,” he said.

He also said that postponing the schedule for sending Surpres to the DPR would not interfere with the mechanism for replacing the TNI Commander in the DPR.

“And that’s based on the rules that don’t violate existing rules,” he said.

