BAYRAQ: Biden became captain of Xi Jinpings Global Cheering Squad

When a murderer publicly kills people in their backyard, he can reasonably expect people to run away from him in shame or fear. As a leader who openly executed the Uyghur genocide for six years, extended his presidency for the third time and oppresses more than 1.5 billion people, Xi Jinping probably had this worry when he attended the G20 meetings. Human nature dictated that the G20 leaders should have been ashamed to meet him and stand by his side.

But that was not the case – the race to meet Xi has started and keep on going, led by none other than Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Xi stood tall, with a sarcastic smile behind his dictatorial political statements. Given this scenario, we now have to wonder about Joe Biden. Wasn’t he the first politician in the world to openly call the Uyghur situation as a genocide during his electoral speech? Didn’t he say he was going to stick on to the Trump administration statements position on the Uyghur genocide?!

Biden’s broad smile when Meet with Xi gave two clear signals: to continue the Uyghur genocide and to remain president in perpetuity. We will criticize you verbally, but we will not prevent actions. In essence, he rejected American principles of foreign policy, honor and pride.

The Uyghurs have a saying to “lick the saliva” which means accepting something after denying it – it is sacrificing honor to keep the benefits. To avoid falling into this position, the president of a country recognizing genocide should not be friendly with the perpetrator – even if the two countries are not fighting or require an emergency meeting. President Biden shouldn’t have rushed to meet a murderer. At the very least, he should have had an expression of desperation and discomfort at the endless smile on his face.

What about this meeting that delighted and excited Biden and Harris? There is nothing more foolish in the world than expecting China to cooperate on climate issues or anything else for that matter. Does a country try to destroy a group of its own citizens will care about the climate? The Chinese Communist Party, which kill his own children with tanks to protect his regime, think about climate change for the good of humanity? It is a weakness of mind to believe the climate slogans and literature of a leader who has usurped the human rights of his 1.5 billion compatriots by taking up his presidency for life.

Cooperation with China against North Korea and Russia is not done with smiles or pleas; The demons of Russia, Iran and North Korea have empowered China. It was not a sense of justice that forced Xi to distance himself from Putin lately – this is Russia’s failure in Ukraine, especially its withdrawal from Kherson. So, when it comes to his stance on the war in Ukraine, the combination of Ukrainian and American military might has been Xi’s “teacher” — not smiles and flattery.

Let’s say the so-called “big national interests and key issues” compelled President Biden to meet with Xi. Why does Kamala Harris have to meet him? What’s the point of again sacrificing American dignity by having Xi meet Kamala Harris? “Keep the lines open”, as Harris said? When were they closed or hidden? China announcement at the bipartisan congress that it would become a superpower in 2035 and dominate the world by 2050. Xi made no secret of his unlimited cooperation with Russia. With its human rights violations and its genocide documents flying everywhere, it is impossible to see the need for Kamala Harris’s visit.

Immediately after Xi extended his presidential term, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz precipitate at his side, Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau was to defend himself ahead of Xi at the G20; and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak when his request to meet Xi was refuse, softened his speaking style by changing the term he used for China from “enemy” to “competitor”. Dutch leader Mark Rutti demonstrated his loyalty to Xi by accepting his order not to “decouple with China”, and Rutti’s trade minister said: “The United States shouldn’t expect the Netherlands to undoubtedly adopt its approach to China’s export restrictions.

French President Macron assimilated the United States and China to “two big elephants” in a jungle. Of course, this analogy made Xi happy because he dreamed of being on par with the United States. Macron made this dream a reality. Macron added: “If they get very nervous and start a war, it will be a big problem for the rest of the jungle. You need the cooperation of many other animals.

Such self-destructive comparison is not appropriate for a statesman and only feeds his arrogant viewer. But who then is the leader of the wave of praise? Joe Biden, of course! Biden called his meeting with Xi “open and frank” and rented him as “simple”. When did Xi become outspoken? When he openly committed genocide without fear of international criticism? When he took power without a general election? When he threatens the United States and Taiwan saying “Don’t play with fire” in Biden’s face?

These are images of international cooperation led by the Biden government – ​​a wave of flattery towards Xi. The problem lies in the fact that Joe Biden does not know the weight of his words and does not understand what the smiles on his face and those of Kamala Harris and their laughter express. They don’t know what kind of mockery they are facing.

Finally, I want to quote a open letter from Uyghur leader and four-time Nobel laureate, Ms. Rabbi Qadir to Joe Biden:

“Dear President Biden, as a former lawmaker and former millionaire who lived under Chinese rule for nearly half a century, I would like to emphasize that the United States cannot unite other countries against China without first confirm their own position. If you think the United States is not strong enough to stop China today, neither will it be tomorrow. Don’t let China take over the world of states United during your shift.”