Donald Trump may be afraid that Kanye West is stealing from his voters in the election





Kanye West is currently having an effect among the Republicans and conservatives that Donald Trump only wishes he had. In fact, he always dreamed of having similar popularity but he never did. Those who think Kanye West visiting Trump at Mar-a-Lago this week was a showcase of admiration, they clearly didn’t understand what Kanye West was trying to do. Just looking at Donald Trump’s reactions to the rapper, you can tell he sees West as a threat.

If Donald Trump was the only presidential candidate for the Conservatives, he would probably just have to beat Ron de Santis. But Kanye West’s announcement and the campaign he has already begun pose a real danger to Trump’s aspirations. Having too many “conservative” candidates will only divide them all when they have to vote. Which means it will inevitably result in more winning votes for the Democrats. If that happens, any hope for the Republican Party will be dashed this election cycle thanks to Kanye West.

Should Donald Trump be afraid of Kanye West?

The fact that Kanye West announced his candidacy so early in the game should be of concern to all conservative Republicans, not just Donald Trump. West has already begun traveling the country and appealing to disenfranchised conservative Republicans who have been disappointed by Donald Trump’s mistakes during the presidency. It appeals to people who marched on Charlottesville and are considered white nationalists. And West also vindicates people who were part of the Jan. 6 insurgency, something Donald Trump has done little to do since losing the presidency.

The more people you see around Kanye West, the clearer it becomes that he is quickly becoming the new strong choice for conservatives and many Republicans too. Even if he runs as an independent, West could get enough power to make a difference in the presidential elections. We can already imagine the rapper during debates against Democratic and Republican candidates. Even if you don’t like his opinions, you have to admit that Kanye West at least doesn’t bother people who follow his surreal life these past few months.

