Politics
France aims to divert India from its main arms dealer: Russia – POLITICO
Russia’s growing unreliability as an arms supplier gives France a prime opportunity to step in and accelerate its moves to make New Delhi one of the cornerstones of President Emmanuel’s major strategic push. Macron in the Indo-Pacific region.
French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu travels to India on Sunday to strengthen ties with longtime Paris ally ahead of a possible visit by Macron early next year. Officially, the trip is a diplomatic charm offensive rather than a brazen attempt to sell weapons made by France Inc., but the hard power component is impossible to ignore.
Since 1993, India and France have been leading joint naval exercises and France is already India’s second largest arms supplier after Russia. It only counts in France’s favor that its war in Ukraine has largely exposed concerns about the quality of Russian weapons and Moscow’s ability to meet production deadlines for export under sanctions.
For India, situated between a nuclear-capable Pakistan to the east and an increasingly aggressive China to the north, weapons effectiveness is a pressing concern. Although it has diversified its suppliers in recent years, Russia still delivers close to half of the arms of the indies.
There is an urgent need for New Delhi to diversify, to find new sources and France is already seen as an important partner. [India] is ready to loosen ties and diversify, said Garima Mohan, EU-India expert at the German Marshall Fund.
The official version of the French is that Lecornu’s trip is not ostensibly about arms, but he will not hesitate to find alternatives to Russia.
“We are not going there to sell military equipment, our objective is to mark the importance of the relationship,” said an adviser to the French Ministry of Defense, adding that Lecornu had been invited on board the Indian vessel. . “Vikrant” aircraft carrier as a sign of goodwill between France and India.
[But] we can show them that there are European alternatives to Russian weapons, he said.
The big test for France will be whether it can really increase its manufacturing capacity to meet the massive demands of a military heavyweight like India.
A trusted partner
In the race for Indian military contracts, France is one step ahead.
Last week, the French president spoke about deepening the strategic partnership with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G20, before flying to an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, where he assured participants that France was attached to its presence in the Region.
The two leaders share a warm relationship and have referred to each other as good friends on social media for the past two years. French presidents have cultivated the relationship since the 1990s, and Macron in particular never misses an opportunity to engage in public displays of affection with Indias Modi.
It is the most important partnership in Europe. In a way, it’s the special relationship, more than the relationship with Russia and the United States. France and India have always been strong partners, Mohan said, citing naval operations, interoperability and intelligence gathering as areas of cooperation.
like the indies second arms supplier, France has won major arms contracts in the past, such as a contract for the Rafale fighter plane. In the naval sector, the relationship has deepened, with India and France, which has a string of islands and a vast maritime exclusion zone in the Indo-Pacific, finding common ground in the face of a more agressive.
China is one of the great points of convergence between France and India, more or less publicly admitted. They need to monitor what China is doing in terms of building connectivity and deploying warships and submarines, said Isabelle Saint-Mzard, senior lecturer at the French Institute of Geopolitics at the University of Paris. .
But with Russia mired in its war with Ukraine, France’s relations with India could rise to a new level.
According to a study 2020 by the Stimson Center, 70 to 85% of the Indian armed forces work with Russian equipment and the Modis government is already planning to reduce this dependence.
A smarter government would have realized when the Soviet Union collapsed in the 1990s that putting all its eggs in one basket made no sense, said an Indian analyst who works in the private sector and wanted remain anonymous for professional reasons.
It is now understood that we have not bought enough non-Russian weapons, he said.
Far from being a showcase for Russia, the war in Ukraine has laid bare the flaws in the Russian military machine. According to a Ukrainian government reportmany Russian weapons are ineffective and obsolete, with missiles likely to miss their targets and armored vehicles vulnerable to small arms.
Frances industrial misfortunes
For Macron, there may be some tempting contracts up for grabs. The Indian Air Force is looking to upgrade its fleet of fighter jets and buy more than 100 new planes, and there’s a tender for a contract to build submarines that went without answer.
But there are credibility issues for France. Its defense industry has struggled to increase military production and meet global demand and wartime needs since Russia invaded Ukraine. In June, Macron warned that France must build a wartime economy, with more investment and simplified, faster production chains.
They plan to increase production, says Michel Goya, a French defense consultant and retired colonel. But there are problems with production capacity and bureaucratic delays. The question is always whether our defense industry can grow from a luxury cottage industry to a mass production industry.
The Frances Caesar truck-mounted howitzers have drawn worldwide attention to their effectiveness in Ukraine, but they take nearly two years to build. France could see other suppliers such as the United States, Israel or South Korea seizing opportunities as they struggle to keep pace.
France and its rivals could also struggle to sort out India’s relationship with Russia.
Things don’t change overnight. India is so dependent on Russia buying very sophisticated aircraft and weaponry has tied them up in the medium term, Saint-Mzard said. The Modis government is also reluctant to alienate Russia and force it to seek closer ties with India’s rival China.
Macron is playing the long game with India, but as China beefs up its naval fleets, India keeps pace and the US focuses on the Pacific Ocean, France is likely to find he is quickly exceeded.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.politico.eu/article/france-eyes-opportunity-for-geopolitical-realignment-in-india-indo-pacific-russia-arms-modi-macron-putin-g20/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- France aims to divert India from its main arms dealer: Russia – POLITICO
- Emma Corrin: Actress Emma Corrin hopes to attend non-gender categories at the Oscars
- Education is risk-averse, so is there room for entrepreneur-led innovation?
- Authorities have released a note found on the Walmart shooter’s phone
- Cricket legend Glenn McGrath thinks the Australian cricket team is TOO GOOD on the pitch
- Donald Trump may be afraid that Kanye West is stealing from his voters in the election
- Designer Norma Kamali’s secrets to building a long and successful career
- Court bans unauthorized use of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan’s feature films
- Latest update to Google Workspace includes improved Gmail search
- FTX, Tethers Bahamas banker linked to dodgy US bank purchase
- How Comedy Helped Bring Down Joe McCarthy and the Hollywood Blacklist
- European and world news anytime, anywhere?