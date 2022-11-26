France aims to divert India from its main arms dealer: Russia – POLITICO

Russia’s growing unreliability as an arms supplier gives France a prime opportunity to step in and accelerate its moves to make New Delhi one of the cornerstones of President Emmanuel’s major strategic push. Macron in the Indo-Pacific region.

French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu travels to India on Sunday to strengthen ties with longtime Paris ally ahead of a possible visit by Macron early next year. Officially, the trip is a diplomatic charm offensive rather than a brazen attempt to sell weapons made by France Inc., but the hard power component is impossible to ignore.

Since 1993, India and France have been leading joint naval exercises and France is already India’s second largest arms supplier after Russia. It only counts in France’s favor that its war in Ukraine has largely exposed concerns about the quality of Russian weapons and Moscow’s ability to meet production deadlines for export under sanctions.

For India, situated between a nuclear-capable Pakistan to the east and an increasingly aggressive China to the north, weapons effectiveness is a pressing concern. Although it has diversified its suppliers in recent years, Russia still delivers close to half of the arms of the indies.

There is an urgent need for New Delhi to diversify, to find new sources and France is already seen as an important partner. [India] is ready to loosen ties and diversify, said Garima Mohan, EU-India expert at the German Marshall Fund.

The official version of the French is that Lecornu’s trip is not ostensibly about arms, but he will not hesitate to find alternatives to Russia.

“We are not going there to sell military equipment, our objective is to mark the importance of the relationship,” said an adviser to the French Ministry of Defense, adding that Lecornu had been invited on board the Indian vessel. . “Vikrant” aircraft carrier as a sign of goodwill between France and India.

[But] we can show them that there are European alternatives to Russian weapons, he said.

The big test for France will be whether it can really increase its manufacturing capacity to meet the massive demands of a military heavyweight like India.

A trusted partner

In the race for Indian military contracts, France is one step ahead.

Last week, the French president spoke about deepening the strategic partnership with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G20, before flying to an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, where he assured participants that France was attached to its presence in the Region.

The two leaders share a warm relationship and have referred to each other as good friends on social media for the past two years. French presidents have cultivated the relationship since the 1990s, and Macron in particular never misses an opportunity to engage in public displays of affection with Indias Modi.

It is the most important partnership in Europe. In a way, it’s the special relationship, more than the relationship with Russia and the United States. France and India have always been strong partners, Mohan said, citing naval operations, interoperability and intelligence gathering as areas of cooperation.

like the indies second arms supplier, France has won major arms contracts in the past, such as a contract for the Rafale fighter plane. In the naval sector, the relationship has deepened, with India and France, which has a string of islands and a vast maritime exclusion zone in the Indo-Pacific, finding common ground in the face of a more agressive.

China is one of the great points of convergence between France and India, more or less publicly admitted. They need to monitor what China is doing in terms of building connectivity and deploying warships and submarines, said Isabelle Saint-Mzard, senior lecturer at the French Institute of Geopolitics at the University of Paris. .

But with Russia mired in its war with Ukraine, France’s relations with India could rise to a new level.

According to a study 2020 by the Stimson Center, 70 to 85% of the Indian armed forces work with Russian equipment and the Modis government is already planning to reduce this dependence.

A smarter government would have realized when the Soviet Union collapsed in the 1990s that putting all its eggs in one basket made no sense, said an Indian analyst who works in the private sector and wanted remain anonymous for professional reasons.

It is now understood that we have not bought enough non-Russian weapons, he said.

Far from being a showcase for Russia, the war in Ukraine has laid bare the flaws in the Russian military machine. According to a Ukrainian government reportmany Russian weapons are ineffective and obsolete, with missiles likely to miss their targets and armored vehicles vulnerable to small arms.

Frances industrial misfortunes

For Macron, there may be some tempting contracts up for grabs. The Indian Air Force is looking to upgrade its fleet of fighter jets and buy more than 100 new planes, and there’s a tender for a contract to build submarines that went without answer.

But there are credibility issues for France. Its defense industry has struggled to increase military production and meet global demand and wartime needs since Russia invaded Ukraine. In June, Macron warned that France must build a wartime economy, with more investment and simplified, faster production chains.

They plan to increase production, says Michel Goya, a French defense consultant and retired colonel. But there are problems with production capacity and bureaucratic delays. The question is always whether our defense industry can grow from a luxury cottage industry to a mass production industry.

The Frances Caesar truck-mounted howitzers have drawn worldwide attention to their effectiveness in Ukraine, but they take nearly two years to build. France could see other suppliers such as the United States, Israel or South Korea seizing opportunities as they struggle to keep pace.

France and its rivals could also struggle to sort out India’s relationship with Russia.

Things don’t change overnight. India is so dependent on Russia buying very sophisticated aircraft and weaponry has tied them up in the medium term, Saint-Mzard said. The Modis government is also reluctant to alienate Russia and force it to seek closer ties with India’s rival China.

Macron is playing the long game with India, but as China beefs up its naval fleets, India keeps pace and the US focuses on the Pacific Ocean, France is likely to find he is quickly exceeded.