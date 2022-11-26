Boris Johnson lookalike son makes rare appearance as he meets Santa in adorable photos



















25 November 2022



Matthew Moore

Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie shared sweet photos of eldest Wilfred as he attended a sweet event

Boris Johnson and wife Carrie are the proud parents of their son Wilfred and daughter Romy, and on Friday, Carrie took Wilfred on an incredible adventure. WOW: Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie takes part in ‘bake off’ – and you won’t believe it The duo headed to a Santa workshop at Anya Hindmarch and the two-year-old looked like they were having a delightful time how he played in the fake snow and even got to meet Father Christmas! Carrie made sure Wilfred’ face was hidden from the cameras – although he was certainly rocking his dad’s mop – as the youngster marveled at the festive surroundings. Loading player… WATCH: Relive when Boris and Carrie Johnson announced the birth of their son In one photo, he even received a present from Santa Claus – we wonder what’s in it! PHOTOS: Carrie Johnson wears a dress and Princess Kate’s handbag at Queen’s funeral FASHION: Carrie Johnson says goodbye to number 10 in movie star attire Carrie kept her caption short, writing: “Thanks @anyahindmarch for bringing the magic“, and finished it off with a magic wand emoji. Fans were quick to share their love in the comments, as one said, “So sweet, Christmas is so magical!” and a second added, “That’s so cute, I miss it,” and a third shared, “Dear little guy.” Wilfed met Santa Others noted the resemblance between Wilfred and his father, as one wrote: “I love her hair, little Bozza“, and another commented:”Aww, the beautiful mop of blonde hair.“ INSIDE: Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie’s epic wedding party on a 1,500-acre estate READ: Boris Johnson and wife Carrie’s newborn baby recovers from illness – report Carrie made sure Wilfred has lots of memories from this Christmas, and earlier this month they off to winter wonderland. The youngster created memories for a lifetime In one photo, the two-year-old was on a ride as he sat atop a miniature motorbike, while the second saw her hugging her young son on a different ride. On that occasion, the couple sat atop a leopard and Carrie covered her young son’s face with a location sticker for the Winter Wonderland. Both had made sure to wrap themselves warm for their day, with Carrie in a festive jumper with skinny jeans while Wilfred had a very warm coat covered in rainbow-colored balls. Do you like this story? Subscribe to HELLO! Newsletter Family Hub to get more stories like this straight to your inbox.

