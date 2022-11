Maskless Xi Jinping meets Cuban president amid China’s COVID outbreak

As China grapples with a surge in COVID cases, President Xi Jinping met with another world leader in Beijing, without wearing a mask. Xi’s government has adopted a strict zero COVID policy despite growing resistance from a Chinese public tired of the restrictions. Bloomberg reported on Friday that the leader personally greeted Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, who was also not wearing a mask, and revealed hopes for “deepening trust” between their respective countries. The meeting comes as Beijing faces lockdowns due to a rise in COVID cases. Some schools were forced to close at the same time citizens were ordered not to leave town. China faced a record spike in daily infections on Thursday, with the country’s tally reaching nearly 32,000 new cases. Beijing, meanwhile, had had more than 1,800 cases alone. The two communist heads of state agreed to defend their countries’ “fundamental interests” during the meeting, the Associated Press reported. The Cuban president landed in China after a visit with Russian President Vladimir Putin to Moscow, where they discussed their country’s “traditional friendship”. Xi told Díaz-Canel that China wanted “strengthen coordination and cooperation in international and regional affairs” with Cuba, according to the AP. He also said that the duo would “go hand in hand on the path of building socialism with its own characteristics”. His country’s strict COVID restrictions underscore Xi’s encounter. China on Thursday censored a viral post on the popular WeChat app that expressed growing frustration with the country’s tough restrictions. Titled “10 questions”, the open letter attracted some 100,000 views as upset Chinese citizens compared their isolation to cheering crowds at the FIFA World Cup. The censored letter from WeChat won considerable support on the Weibo website and asked: “The Qatar World Cup has started. I don’t see any fans wearing masks or being asked to show negative PCR tests. Are we even living on the same planet? Isn’t COVID hurting them? “ Xi’s schedule is filled with upcoming meetings with officials from Laos, Europe and Mongolia, Bloomberg reported.. He shook hands with US President Joe Biden and other officials at the Group of 20 meeting on the island of Bali in Indonesia earlier this month and went to several events without a face mask. He may have plans for a visit to Russia next year, according to Moscow’s top diplomat in Beijing. Newsweek contacted the Chinese Foreign Ministry for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/xi-jinping-meets-cuban-president-no-mask-covid-china-1762420 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos