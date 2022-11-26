OPEN LETTER TO THE PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF INDONESIA: JOKO WIDODO, regarding fake diplomas





OPEN LETTER TO THE PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF INDONESIA: JOKO WIDODO*

About: Fake diploma Assalamualaikum Wa Rahmatullahi Wa Barakatuh. The trial to assess the authenticity of President Jokowi’s certificate has ended. The plaintiff was forced to withdraw his lawsuit because he felt that it was impossible to prove the veracity of the content of his lawsuit while in detention. As we all know, Bambang Tri, Complainant was arrested for criminal acts of hate speech. Although these allegations are not directly related to the merits of the case in the alleged fake diploma case, the public believes that Bambang Tri’s arrest is closely related to the Jokowi fake diploma trial. This situation is clearly detrimental to us as a civilized nation and to many parties, including Pak Jokowi himself. The halting of the trial of the fake diploma reports deprived President Jokowi of the opportunity to prove the authenticity of his diplomas in the courtroom. The suspension of the trial has also reinforced the rumors about Pak Jokowi’s fake diploma. The public was convinced that Jokowi was afraid to face Bambang Tri in court. This public perception clearly has the potential to erode the authority of national leaders. If this case is allowed to continue floating around without any evidence in court, it’s not impossible that more and more people will believe that Jokowi’s diploma is fake. People who are increasingly critical because they have been exposed to the mental revolution doctrine that Pak Jokowi voiced, of course, will always demand legal proof of controversial cases related to national leadership. The doctrine of mental revolution itself invites the people of Indonesia to change their way of thinking from conservative to critical. It is a pity that the doctrine of mental revolution has not become the spirit of law enforcement who are dealing with the case of Pak Jokowi’s alleged fake diploma. No party should have prevented Bambang Tri as a plaintiff from being able to prove his case independently, without confinement to the bars. Law enforcement should give Jokowi the widest possible space to prove the authenticity of his academic legality in the courtroom. Do not allow Pak Jokowi colleagues and teachers to express themselves in public spaces without binding legality. The National Movement for Mental Revolution should let the resolution of the case of false diplomas become a moment of political education for the people. People need to be used to expressing opinions and acting critically based on facts and data. The scenario of ending the false diploma trial is “foolishness”. Instead of letting the legal facts do the talking, some actually seem to want to let this rumor live on and grow broadly. Little do they know that the neglect of this matter has actually led to a new brand image of the government in power today, namely the Fake Diploma Regime (RIP). Hopefully, this designation can soon end with the proof of the authenticity of the presidential certificate in court.

Wassalamualaikum Wa Rahmatullahi Wa Barakatuh. Bekasi, Patriot City, November 25, 2022

Tito Roesbandi.

Setya Dharma Pelawi.

Rustam Effendi.

Andri Onank.

(Anti-lie Society). Copies to: DPR RI – MPR RI, DPD RI and KAPOLRI.

