Are the rules of the game fair as General Asim Munir takes charge of the Pakistani army?





Imran Khan was no doubt rightly regarded as one of the best Pakistani cricketers, a great all-around player, he finished his career with 362 Test wickets and scored 3,802 runs. However, as prime minister he found the ground difficult to break as he realized the military could not be relegated to a non-striking role.

He was once accused by none other than Ian Botham of occasionally scratching the side of the ball and lifting the seam, but he won the libel case against ball tampering. Now out of power, he has already addressed more than 47 rallies in hopes of bringing down the office of the Sharif government in place with his reverse move.

When Imran Khan won the election in July 2018, he was seen as having the backing of the military and civil-military relations and appeared to be on a perfect wicket. A relationship based on mutual trust has been established between the military and the executive. There was also a personal chemistry that existed with the army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The perfect partnership was manifested during the Balakot crisis in 2019, the position taken during the revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and with regard to the policy in Afghanistan. Relations between India and Pakistan had soured when Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was the ruling party in Pakistan. At that time, Pakistan had decided to end trade relations with India, the reason for this decision was the removal of Article 370 from Kashmir, a decision which later came back to haunt them.

However, the close proximity between key players led to the government’s decision to grant General Bajwa a three-year extension in 2019, ignoring court advice not to do so.

Domestically, Imran Khan’s government was able to overcome all the problems. For a time he accompanied the army and helped to implement its policy. As prime minister, he used the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) at the behest of the military against the Sharifs and Zardari and other political opponents. The NAB investigation against Nawaz Sharif eventually led him out of the country to exile in London.

But his failure to revive the economy after a severe crisis and create jobs for young people as well as his assertion on areas that the army considers to be its traditional areas of influence have sparked friction between them.

However, when Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed, who was considered the prime minister’s man, was removed from his post as ISI chief, the tension became visible. refusal to let the Americans use Pakistani soil for future military operations in Afghanistan undermines the broader institutional interests of the Pakistani military establishment and makes it a political liability. Cracks have also emerged in relations with Saudi Arabia, with the government wanting them to take a stand on Kashmir.

It was soon apparent that the army was no longer supporting the government, rather it was unceremoniously removed from power or to use a cricketing term was exhausted”.

Imran Khan said in an interview with Dawn that he always imagined that because the army is so powerful and organized when I try to establish the rule of law in the country, it would play an important role. . Asked when it all started to go wrong between him and the mighty Pakistani military, Khan said his government’s failure to convict those he accused of corruption was the first sign, then his party had refused to name his preferred choice of chief minister of Punjab.

After his departure from power, he took to the streets and spoke of ‘Naya Pakistan’. Imran Khan has now managed to weaponize his narrative, which relies heavily on the ethos of national sovereignty and the fact that the country is in chaos and those in power are manipulating the system for their own gain and the corruption that exists. In doing so, it also erases the shortcomings of its own mandate. He also said that the fashionable political system needed major surgery to ensure the implementation of the rule of law where every powerful individual was accountable.

With the vast multitudes flocking to his rallies, Imran Khan now seems undoubtedly to be the most popular political figure in Pakistan, having galvanized tremendous momentum all the more after he was shot in the leg during a a rally on November 03, 2022. He draws huge crowds as he talks about conspiracy theories, corruption and military influence. Since being removed from office in April in a vote of no confidence following mass defections from his coalition partners, Imran Khan has alleged that a plot was underway to assassinate him.

He calls for fair and free elections. if this request is granted, many believe Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party will win the next general election, due to be held in 2023, bringing their leader back to power with much more clout less than a year after he was ousted in a vote of no confidence.

This was evident when his party won a landslide victory in the July by-elections in the politically crucial province of Punjab, regaining power from the PML-N. This has undoubtedly weakened the hand of the central government, which can no longer control its political power base in Punjab.

However, predicting future political contours in Pakistan is never easy because in the triumvirate of people, politicians and military, it is the latter entity that decides. The options being of course that Imran Khan’s demands be granted and new elections announced, or that he be allowed to rave and denounce the military and the government in the hope that his voice will soon drown out in the face of to the problems facing Pakistan and its popularity will fade.

Pakistan is undoubtedly facing political instability as well as other problems such as the economic difficulties which have worsened following the recent floods and the displacement of millions of people and the deterioration of its security situation with increased radicalization and relentless extremist attacks.

Naturally, analysts believe that what happens next in Pakistani politics will depend on the new army chief. The life of the current government and the future of the PTI will become clear once this decision is announced. The military has played a central role in politics for decades. In most countries, the appointment of the army chief is procedural, but in a country where the army makes the decisions, even when it is not in power, it seems to be the most important decision.

The stage seems set for a showdown because instead of backing down once it became clear the military was upset, he upped the ante and hinted that a revolution was coming, let it happen by the ballot boxes or by violence remains to be seen, but it is clear that what he is doing has no real parallel in the history of Pakistan. What he achieved was to polarize society by dividing them between pro and anti-Imran Khan supporters.

The options now seem limited; either the narrative proposed by him wins, leading to snap elections from which the Sharif government is unable to reap the benefits; a compromise is found with him or he is restricted in his activities. The status quo will likely only last until the next army assumes the appointment.

According to the latest reports, it appears that Border Force Lt. Gen. Syed Asim Munir, who commanded the Gujranwala Corps, but was also in the news to have a short eight-month tenure as DG ISI when Lt. General Faiz to replace him is the choice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif but Imran Khan will no doubt feel that his neutrality is affected due to Sharif’s involvement in the selection process.

However, all eyes are no longer on Imran Khan but on the new man for the army who will be on November 29 and whether there will be a level playing field.

The author is a retired Major General in the Indian Army. The opinions expressed are personal.

