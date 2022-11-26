Protests, panic buying, lockdowns: how Xi Jinping’s zero-Covid policy is failing in China

NEW DELHI: Despite strict implementation of its much-criticized zero-Covid policy, China sank deeper into the coronavirus quagmire by reporting a record 31,444 infections on November 24.Many of its cities, including Beijing, have resorted to community lockdowns to stem the spread of the virus, sparking several protests against President Xi Jinping’s signature initiative.

panic buying

Authorities have imposed severe restrictions in several districts, with shops, schools and restaurants closed. This has led to panic buying in many cities, including Beijing, as people fear the government will begin citywide shutdowns across China as it did at the start of the pandemic.

Delivery apps like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s Freshippo, known as Hema in Chinese – and Walmart Inc’s Sam’s Club lacked capacity to deliver on Thursday, and other grocery stores in Chaoyang, Beijing’s largest district, were no longer taking orders.

Makeshift quarantine centers and field hospitals hastily thrown into gymnasiums, exhibition centers and other large open indoor spaces have become notorious for their overcrowding, poor hygiene, shortage of food and lights that stay on 24 hours a day.

The latest number of cases tops the 29,317 infections recorded on April 13, 2022, at the height of the lockdown in Shanghai, where more than 25 million people have been confined to their homes for months, sparking public protests.

‘iPhone city ​​under lockdown

Other cities had to revert to the old playbook as cases spread through communities.

Zhengzhou which houses the largest iPhone factory in the world, was effectively blocked from Friday for five days.

Authorities have ordered residents of eight districts in Zhengzhou, central Henan province, not to leave the area for the next five days, building barriers around “high-risk” apartment buildings and installing barriers. checkpoints to restrict movement.

There have only been a handful of coronavirus cases in the city.

Foxconn’s flagship iPhone factory in Zhengzhou is grappling with tough Covid-19 restrictions that have fueled worker discontent and disrupted production ahead of January’s Christmas and Lunar New Year holidays, as many workers were isolated or fled the plant.

Shijiazhuang, a city near Beijing that facilitated a series of tests following the new guidelines, had to backtrack within days and ask people to stay at home.

Officials must balance the twin imperatives of being less disruptive with their restrictions while continuing to suppress the virus, in line with Chinese policy. Covid Zero Politics.

As health officials and state media continue to reinforce the need to adhere to “dynamic zero,” authorities have struggled to bring outbreaks under control.

Protests

The curbs are also beginning to shake the patience of citizens, with many cities reporting localized protests against the often draconian restrictions. Chinese citizens, especially those in urban centers, are increasingly restless after nearly three years of restrictions under the country’s Covid Zero policy.

A recent Freedom House analysis found that from July to September this year, China recorded 37 cases of dissent against Covid-19 restrictions, including large street protests and online hashtag movements with hundreds thousands of messages, linked to at least 14 provinces or directly administered cities.

Cases of protest against the Covid pandemic have only increased since.

As virus cases continue to rise, authorities have resorted to locking down huge apartment buildings and commercial buildings, confining people to their apartments.

Besides Beijing, large outbreaks have been reported in Guangzhou and Chongqing in addition to Jinan, Xian, Chengdu and Lanzhou.

The lockdown of 6 million people in Zhengzhou follows clashes between police and furious workers over wages. The lockdown orders came after protests erupted over terms and payment at Foxconn’s sprawling iPhone factory on the outskirts of town, with new footage of rallies emerging on Friday.

Video footage posted to social media shows a large group of people walking down a street in the east of the city, some holding signs.

The unrest in Zhengzhou comes amid growing public frustration with Xi’s zero-tolerance approach to Covid, which forces local authorities to impose grueling lockdowns, travel restrictions and COVID-19 testing. mass.

In the southeastern manufacturing hub of Guangzhou, millions of people have been told not to leave their homes without a negative virus test.

Footage on social media posted on Friday showed residents of Haizhu District dismantling barricades and throwing objects at police in hazmat suits.

More frequent protests

The continued strain on the Covid curbs and resulting stress on the economy has prompted many to speak out against the administration.

According to Freedom House’s China Dissent Monitor, 668 incidents of dissent were observed in the country from July to September this year.

“Among them, 636 cases (95%) occurred offline, such as protests, strikes and occupations, while 32 cases (5%) involved online dissent,” he said.

The report said the highest number of events occurred in Hebei (77), Henan (72), Guangdong (49) and Shaanxi (49) provinces.

From nationwide protests by landowners to public anger over frequent closures, there have been several instances of dissent in China.

According to the report, of all the documented cases, 214 (32%) involved delayed housing projects, 110 (17%) involved wages and benefits, and 106 (16%) involved fraud.

In fact, it now appears that the dissent cases have shifted from property buyers to people who are fed up with frequent closings.

IMF critique of Covid policy

Zero Covid measures are clouding the outlook for the world’s second-largest economy and dampening hopes that China will significantly ease its aberrant coronavirus policy anytime soon.

The International Monetary Fund has urged China to further recalibrate its Covid-19 strategy and increase vaccination rates.

Although the zero-Covid strategy has become more agile over time, the combination of more contagious Covid variants and persistent gaps in vaccinations has led to the need for more frequent lockdowns, weighing on consumption and private investment said an IMF official, Gita Gopinath.

China needs a “recalibration” of its zero Covid strategy to get its economy back on track while relying on market reforms to boost productivity and generate medium-to-long-term growth, Gopinath said.

(With agency contributions)