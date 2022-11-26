Pakistani minister criticizes Imran Khans party for interfering in key army appointments





A senior Pakistani minister on Friday criticized Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaaf party for trying to interfere in the appointment of the new army chief by summoning Pakistani President Arif Alvi to Lahore to meet its leader, Imran Khan.

Sherry Rehman, Federal Climate Change Minister of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), addressing the National Assembly, criticized the Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for holding a meeting with President Alvi over the major military appointments.

A day earlier, General Asim Munir was appointed as the country’s new army chief while General Sahir Shamshad Mirza was appointed chairman of the joint chiefs of staff committee.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif selected the new appointees and sent the summary to President Alvi for approval.

Shortly after, Alvi flew to Lahore to meet Khan about senior military appointments and held a 45-minute discussion.

“They even made the president controversial […] they called the president [to Lahore] yesterday to give the impression that they [the PTI] are still relevant,” the Dawn newspaper quoted Rehman as saying.

“But PTI […] they tried to interfere in a political matter […] they tried to intrude on a key date,” she added.

Khan had previously claimed that President Alvi would “definitely” consult with him as soon as the summary of the appointment of the next army chief reached his office.

Alvi was a member of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party before becoming president of Pakistan in 2018.

PTI leader Shibli Faraz defended President Alvi’s decision to consult with PTI President Khan, saying the president was the representative of the country but there was no harm if he consulted his head of left because he was supported by the PTI as president.

It was initially speculated that the president might return the prime minister’s opinion for reconsideration after his visit to Lahore, but the nomination process ended without delay and Alvi signed the summary immediately after returning to the capital, according to The report.

Subsequently, early Friday morning, the Ministry of Defense notified the appointments of General Asim and General Shamshad as COAS and CJCSC, respectively.

Earlier, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif of the ruling Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) praised President Alvi for showing ‘great political wisdom’ in appointing the new leader. army.

