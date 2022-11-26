Anwar Ibrahim accidentally reveals Jokowi’s secret mobile number





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has been officially appointed as the new Prime Minister (PM) of Malaysia. The 10th PM of Malaysia, who is the head of Pakatan Harapan, was sworn in on Thursday (24/11/2022) at the National Palace, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. In this regard, President Joko Widodo called Anwar Ibrahim by phone. This moment was recorded and shared by Anwar via his official Twitter account (@anwaribrahim). “Thank you, President of Indonesia, Mr. Joko Widodo for being the first Head of State to contact me. Thank you. #For Motherland,” Anwar wrote in a tweet, uploading a video of himself being called by Jokowi . ADVERTISING SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT “I emphasize that Indonesia is Malaysia’s true friend and I hope trade and business relations, investment, culture and labor issues can be improved. The friendship between the two should be strengthened,” he continued. During the phone conversation, Jokowi said that the government of all Indonesians declared that Anwar had been elected Prime Minister of Malaysia. “The government, on behalf of all the people of Indonesia, I would like to congratulate Your Excellency on the election of the 10th Prime Minister of Malaysia,” Jokowi said in a video uploaded on Friday (11/25/2022). “Thank you, I consider this an honor among the first to call. It shows that I am still a true friend of Indonesia,” replied Anwar Ibrahim. Based on monitoring CNBC Indonesia, The intimate moment between the two heads of state has become the topic of conversation for Internet users. Indeed, Anwar allegedly accidentally showed Jokowi’s phone number in the video. This can be seen when Anwar positioned his cell phone screen towards the camera. “Sir, we can see our president’s number, the rule is to edit before uploading,” one user wrote in response to the video tweet. “Salfok with the phone number. Tiati got loaned, sir,” joked another Indonesian netizen. “Dato Seri @anwaribrahim didn’t save a real friend’s number?” asked a netizen suspected of being Malaysian. Even so, the phone number believed to be Jokowi’s could not be seen clearly as the quality of the video was not very clear. Even if he had invited Internet users to “mistake”, this moment of intimacy also drew a lot of praise from Internet users. This can be seen from the reply to Anwar’s tweet. “The Indonesian of Mr. Anwar Ibrahim is very common… Malaysia under your leadership, I hope it will be better…”, greeted a surfer. It is known that Anwar Ibrahim was sworn in before the King of Malaysia Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah. “I, Anwar Ibrahim, having been appointed Prime Minister, solemnly swear that I will honestly fulfill this duty with all my might and consecrate my true allegiance to Malaysia,” the 75-year-old Prime Minister said. Malaysian traditional dress. This inauguration is the end of the “drama” of the Malaysian general election (election) which had attracted public attention in recent days. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Shocking scandal, Australia shocks ‘shadow government’ (RCI/dhf)



