Boris Johnson appeals for Ukrainian hospitals as medical supplies set to run out in ‘two months’ | UK News





The UK’s largest independent hospital supplier and Boris Johnson have teamed up to launch an urgent Christmas appeal for medical supplies to be sent to Ukrainian hospitals. The appeal aims to help hospitals that treat the sick and injured and run the risk of running out of vital items within weeks if they do not receive donations. Friday, the former prime minister visited a warehouse in Enfield, north London, where supplies from independent hospital supplier Circle Health were collected. He was accompanied by the Ukrainian ambassador to see with his own eyes the logistics of transporting bulk hospital kits across Europe by truck. The war in Ukraine has meant hospitals have been pushed to their limits with supply chains and buildings decimated. Doctors on the ground appealed for emergency aid and Circle Health delivered nearly 300 tonnes / £3m of medical supplies in 13 truckloads to hospitals in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Odessa, Lviv and Kherson. As the colder months set in, hospital supplies are again dangerously low in several areas. Professor Rostyslav Smachylo, a specialist in hepatobiliary and pancreatic surgery from Kharkiv, said: “We are seeing an increasing number of elderly people who have remained in the city but who have been injured due to the violence taking place around them. “We are short of a lot of equipment needed to cope with the volume of patients we are seeing with particularly complex injuries and conditions. The hospital has also seen blown windows and structural damage. Knowing that we have allies in Great Britain and the support of the British strengthens our resolve – we are extremely grateful to you and we ask you to remember us.” Professor Vadym Shukhtyn, from the Odessa Regional Medical Center, added that medical supplies will only last “two more months” due to the growing number of injured people. A team of Ukrainian doctors working for Circle Health in the UK liaise directly with doctors and notify the company of hospital equipment shortages in real time. Items are then collected from Circle Health’s 53 hospitals across all regions of the UK, then sorted and loaded into their warehouse in Enfield. Read more: Last war in Ukraine: Putin’s warning to Russian mothers Dedicated employees then volunteer to drive the loads across Europe into the heart of Ukraine’s war-torn regions. Items delivered to date include hundreds of wheelchairs, crutches, scrubs, bandages, ambulances, operating tables, hospital beds, ventilators, anesthesia machines and prostheses . Following the visit, Mr. Johnson appealed to the general British public and their “generosity of spirit” by asking them to donate to the appeal. He said: “Not a bandage or a bed you fund will be wasted in the Herculean task of rebuilding a brave and beautiful Ukraine. Slava Ukraini: The British people are with you, this Christmas and always.”

