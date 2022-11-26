Borphukans live a lesson that country is supreme, not nepotism or dynasty: PM Modi

Lachit Borphukans’ bravery underscores Assam’s identity and his life was a lesson that the nation was supreme, rather than nepotism or dynastic politics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the closing ceremony of the celebrations year commemorating the 400th anniversary of the birth of the 16th -century general Assam here on Friday.

The history of India, which was written as a conspiracy during slavery, was not only about subjugation by tyrannical rulers who invaded it, but countless stories of victories over this tyranny after long periods of repression on their part, he added.

I bow to the sacred land of Assam which gave us heroes like Lachit Borphukan. He played a pivotal role in preserving the culture of Assam. His bravery and fearlessness are Assam’s identity, Mr Modi said.

Our ancestors withstood the tribulations of foreign invaders; there was always someone who rose up to resist the attempts at subjugation to the tyranny of such invaders. Lachit Borphukan is one such legend, he added.

The Prime Minister has published a book called Lachit Borphukan – Hero of Assam who stopped the Mughals occasionally. He also suggested that a big play about the general of the former royal army of the kingdom of Ahom, who defeated the Mughals under Aurangzeb, be created on the model of that about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and taken to all the corners of the country.

Lachit Borphukan is particularly remembered for his leadership in the 1671 Battle of Saraighat which was fought on the banks of the Brahmaputra in Guwahati to successfully thwart an attempt by the Mughal Empire to capture Assam.

If someone sought to repress us with the sword, to annihilate our existence and our culture, we knew how to counter it. Our ancestors bet everything they had to fight the Turks, Afghans and Mughals; the Mughals had taken control of Guwahati but Aurangzeb could not resist the heroism of brave hearts like Lachit Borphukan, he said.

For centuries we have been tried to be told that we are just being plundered and plundered but that is not the case. India’s history is made of victories, battles and sacrifices and the valor of countless greats, he added.

Mr Modi said the need to tell stories about India’s history against foreign invaders had long been removed, adding that it was only when a nation knew its true past that it could learn of his experiences and follow the right direction for his future.

In an apparent congressional dig, he also spoke of the life of Lachit Borphukans as inspiration to hold the nation above nepotism and dynasty.

Unfortunately, even after independence, we were taught the same story that was written as a plot during the time of slavery. After Independence, we had to change the agenda of foreigners who made us slaves. However, this was not done. India is now correcting these past mistakes, he said.

Lachit Borphukan’s life inspires us to live the Nation First mantra. His life inspires us to rise above ourselves and give the highest priority to the national interest. His life teaches us that instead of nepotism and dynasty, the country should be supreme, he also said, adding that the northeast would be the beacon of the country’s development.

Assam Governor Jagadish Mukhi, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Justice (Retd.) MPs Ranjan Gogoi and Topon Kumar Gogoi, and members of the Assam government were also present at the event.