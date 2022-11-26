Trump defends meeting with known white supremacist, says he ‘knew nothing’ about him





Former US President Donald Trump has defended a recent meeting in Florida with a known white nationalist and Holocaust revisionist who openly espouses anti-Semitic conspiracy theories and said he knew nothing about him before when he accompanied the rapper Kanye West at a dinner party at the Mar-a-Lago golf resort on Tuesday.

A Trump adviser confirmed to US media on Friday that Nick Fuentes, described as a white supremacist by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and the Justice Department, attended the dinner with West and two others. The former president released a statement to CBS News denying knowledge of who Fuentes was and took to the right-wing Truth Social site to tell his followers that West “showed up unexpectedly with three of his friends” and dinner was “prompt and uneventful”. ”

Trump said West – who himself has been embroiled in a series of anti-Semitic scandals in recent months and whose account was suspended and reinstated by Twitter after Elon Musk’s takeover – “really wanted to visit Mar-a -The girlfriend “.

“Our dinner was supposed to be Kanye and me only, but it happened with a guest I had never met and knew nothing about,” he told CBS News in a statement referencing Fuentes.

Fuentes rose to prominence during Trump’s presidency as the far-right leader of the openly racist and anti-Semitic “Groyper” movement, crafted into the popular 4chan message board where members post anonymously. Fuentes participated in the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville where American neo-Nazis, white supremacists and far-right militias marched down the street and a counter-protester was run over and killed by a white supremacist self -identified. who rammed his vehicle into a crowd of people.

An organizer and podcaster who embraced Trump’s nationalist ‘America First’ policy, Fuentes was also at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 where Trump supporters stormed the building and attacked police officers in a failed attempt to thwart certification. of Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election. in November 2020.

Rapper Kanye West shows President Donald Trump a photograph of a hydrogen-powered airplane during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House, October 11, 2018, in Washington, DC. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Fuentes – who has questioned the number of Jews killed in the Holocaust and believes that Israel has a malign influence on US politics – has also been banned from several social media platforms.

In a video released last month by the Washington-based nongovernmental organization Right Wing Watch, Fuentes is heard referring to the Jewish people as the “hostile tribal elite” who “run” the United States.

White nationalist Christian fascist Nick Fuentes launched a rant against ‘world Jewry’, calling Jews a ‘hostile tribal elite’ who worship the devil and established an ‘anti-Christian’ nation in Israel: ‘Who else would run the insurrection against the true kingdom? pic.twitter.com/i4mP7lI4jj

— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) October 26, 2022

“The Antichrist is the Jewish State of Israel…They call themselves Israel, World Jewry…the real Israel are the believers of Christ…They have set up a false Israel, a false country Israeli and a fake Israeli nation, this organized Jewish influence…. Fuentes fumes incoherently in the video.

“Who else would lead the revolution [against Christians], who else would be behind but the devil. You could say it’s the left, and behind that is the Jews, and behind that is the devil, what else would that be? Fuentes continues.

Fuentes was convicted earlier this year by the Republican Jewish Coalition, which said he actively spewed anti-Semitic bile, mocked the Holocaust and promoted dangerous anti-Israel conspiracy theories.

On Friday, the Simon Wiesenthal Center denounced Trump for meeting with the two Fuentes. “It is unacceptable for a former President of the United States who has announced his candidacy for a second term to meet anti-Semites and an outspoken white nationalist,” said SWC’s Rabbi Abraham Cooper.

The center noted that in 2019, “Fuentes wondered if six million Jews were murdered by the Nazis with this outrageous analogy: ‘How long would it take you to earn 6 million? Hmm, I don’t know , that definitely wouldn’t be five years, would it? The math doesn’t seem to add up. I don’t think you’ll get 6 million, maybe 200,000 to 300,000 cookies,” he said. .

Fuentes was also quoted as saying I piss on your Talmud. Jews are bringing the [email protected]#$k out of America,” the SWC said.

Also on Friday, former US ambassador to Israel David Friedman, who was appointed by Trump, said the former president was “better than that”, calling him “my friend”.

“Even a social visit from an anti-Semite like Kanye West and a human scumbag like Nick Fuentes is unacceptable. belong,” Friedman wrote.

https://twitter.com/DavidM_Friedman/status/159625

The Jewish Democratic Council of America said Friday that Trump “cannot claim to be ignorant for dining with anti-Semites and extremists. He proves again that he is exactly who we said he is. The Republican parties’ refusal to stand up to Trump’s dangerous extremism continues to put our security at risk.

A meeting of minds

Trump’s dinner with Fuentes and West came more than a week after the former president announced he would run in 2024. West also hinted at a 2024 presidential bid on Friday.

In a separate Truth Social post on Friday, Trump said West asked him for “advice regarding some of his difficulties, particularly in relation to his business” during their meeting at Mar-a-Lago.

“We also discussed, to a lesser extent, politics, where I told him he definitely shouldn’t run for president, ‘every voter you might have should vote for TRUMP.’ Anyway, we got on really well, he didn’t express any anti-Semitism, and I appreciated all the nice things he said about me in ‘Tucker Carlson.’ Why wouldn’t I accept to meet you? Besides, I didn’t know Nick Fuentes,” he wrote.

But West said Thursday that Trump was “really impressed” with white supremacist Fuentes at their dinner party. The rapper, who has made a slew of anti-Semitic comments in recent months, said he asked Trump to be his running mate. The rapper, who has been embroiled in an anti-Semitism scandal, also ran unsuccessfully for president in 2020.

Rapper Kanye West wears a Make America Great Again hat during a meeting with then-President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on Oct. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

An unnamed source told Axios that Trump “seemed very taken” with Fuentes and at one point turned to West and said, “I really like this guy. He understands me.

But the source also said: “To be honest, I don’t believe the president knew who the hell [Fuentes] has been.”

On Thursday, West posted a video in which he and his new campaign adviser, far-right activist Milo Yiannopoulos, debriefed the Mar-a-Lago meeting. West can be heard saying “Trump started yelling at the table telling me I was going to lose.”

“I mean, has it ever worked for anyone in the story?” I’m like, wait, wait Trump, you’re talking to Ye, the rapper continued, referring to himself in the third person.

West said Trump seemed more taken aback by “the fact that I walked in smartly” – an apparent reference to Fuentes. “Trump is really impressed with Nick Fuentes,” West continued to Yiannopoulos, adding that Fuentes was a ‘loyalist’ with those who stormed the Capitol on January 6.

#YE24 pic.twitter.com/DyIhMU5By6

— you (@kanyewest) November 25, 2022

“My question [to Trump] would be, ‘Why, when you had the chance, didn’t you release January 6th?’ West continued.

Separately on Thursday, Adidas said it was investigating further claims against West after a report detailed alleged inappropriate behavior, just weeks after the German sportswear giant ended its partnership with West. the rapper.

The American magazine Rolling Stone reported that the rapper had spread pornography to Adidas staff during meetings, discussed pornography and showed an intimate photo of ex-wife Kim Kardashian during job interviews.

He said former members of the team involved with Yeezy, the product line designed with the rapper, released a letter alleging Adidas executives knew about the behavior, which lasted for years but shut down. the eyes.

It is currently unclear whether the accusations made in an anonymous letter are true, Adidas said in a statement.

However, we take these allegations very seriously and have taken the decision to immediately launch an independent investigation into the matter to address them.

Adidas began reviewing its relationship with West after he appeared at a fashion show in Paris wearing a shirt emblazoned with White Lives Matter, a slogan created in reaction to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Days later, he was banned from Twitter and Instagram for anti-Semitic threats, which he later blamed on Jewish media. His account was reinstated and he was personally welcomed by Musk to the platform.

