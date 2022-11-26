Prime Minister Shehbaz invites Turkey to join CPEC – Pakistan

On Friday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif invited Turkey to join the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to bring regional prosperity, reduce poverty and empower people through better education and health facilities.

The prime minister, addressing a joint press briefing with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said Pakistan has experienced and enjoyed the benefits of CPEC.

I would suggest that it is a cooperation between China, Pakistan and Turkey. It would be a wonderful joint cooperation. This is how we can meet today’s challenges, the Prime Minister remarked.

He said he would be happy to discuss the issue with Chinese leaders if Turkiye goes ahead with the idea of ​​joining CPEC.

Welcoming President Erdogan’s warm hospitality, the Prime Minister began his remarks by conveying his condolences for the loss of life in a recent terrorist incident in Istanbul and prayed for peace for the deceased souls.

He said that having sacrificed thousands of lives to terrorism, Pakistan could understand the sentiment of the Turkish people and called for joint efforts to eradicate terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, not only from Pakistan and Turkey, but from all over the world.

Referring to the launching ceremony of the third of four Corvette Milgem ships for the Pakistan Navy, the prime minister said the project was the manifestation of sincerity, purpose and commitment to enhancing mutual cooperation.

The Prime Minister said that at a time of heightened tensions in the world and international prices of raw materials soaring and beyond the reach of developing countries, it was important to bring defense cooperation at a higher level for both countries.

He said defense cooperation between Pakistan and Turkey should now face new challenges and have a much larger scale in terms of skills, expertise and cooperation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said during their meeting that the two leaders highlighted the effective implementation of the trade and goods agreement that the two countries signed in August this year.

He said the $1 billion trade volume between Pakistan and Turkey does not reflect brotherly relations and called for all efforts to achieve the $5 billion trade target.

In his remarks, President Erdogan said the two countries hope to further strengthen their relations in trade, defense and other areas.

He said 2022 marked the celebration of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

Expressing his sorrow over the deaths and destruction caused by the floods, the Turkish President said: “Our solidarity has been shown with each other during the difficult times, the joy of the Pakistanis is our joy and their sorrow is our sorrow. .

Invitation to invest in renewable energies

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz called on Turkey to join forces to invest in renewable energy generation and reduce dependence on traditional energy sources.

The Prime Minister was speaking at a dedication ceremony for the third of four Milgem Corvette ships for the Pakistan Navy at the Istanbul Shipyard during a two-day official visit to Turkey at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Lamenting Pakistan’s import bill due to petroleum products, Prime Minister Shehbaz said Pakistan wants to switch to solar, hydro and wind renewable energy sources and Turkish investors have great potential to fund these fields.

I want to propose that we join hands and get rid of high carbon emissions, reduce our import bills and really promote investment in these areas.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said solar, hydro and wind power would make perfect sense to promote investment between the two countries.

I think it’s high time we turned our relationship into something because the world is envious of our relationship and our brotherhood but they also say if these two countries are great and their hearts beat together they say also that our trade and investment relations are not commensurate with our historical relations and our fraternity.

The prime minister said the two countries under Erdogan’s leadership have a great chance to make progress in this area.

Regarding the launch of the ships, Prime Minister Shehbaz said Turkey and Pakistan are deeply committed to promoting their defense-for-peace capabilities to ward off aggression. He said the launching of the ships was for the purpose of defense and not aggression.

The Prime Minister called on Turkey to collaborate more on its defense production capabilities to guarantee the restoration of peace in the world, adding that the world was facing great tensions.

Shehbaz said the Russian-Ukrainian conflict has created multiple problems for global societies and appreciates Erdogan’s efforts for peace and the negotiation of the wheat shipment agreement.

He also appreciated Turkey’s aid and assistance to Pakistan after the recent disastrous floods in the country.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz was received by the Deputy Governor of Istanbul and other senior Turkish government officials upon his arrival at Istanbul airport.

In a tweet shortly after the prime minister’s arrival, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said Shehbaz was determined to harness the huge potential between the two countries.

She said Prime Minister Shehbaz had worked tirelessly for in-depth interaction with Turkish authorities and potential investors to develop a comprehensive roadmap for bilateral engagement.

According to a Foreign Ministry (FO) statement, the Prime Minister would jointly inaugurate the third of four Milgem Corvette ships for the Pakistan Navy, PNS Khaibar, at the Istanbul Shipyard.

Prior to his departure, the Prime Minister said in a tweet that the inauguration of the third Milgem Corvette ship represented the deepening of defense cooperation between Turkey and Pakistan.

High-level exchanges are a defining feature of our partnership, he said. Our bilateral relations have entered a new era of strategic partnership under the leadership of President Erdogan.

The Prime Minister went on to say that the two countries are on the right track to exploit the full untapped potential of the relationship, adding that high-level exchanges are a defining feature of the partnership between the two countries.

Outings diary

The FO said that during the two-day visit, Prime Minister Shehbaz will also interact with Turkish business leaders and also meet with the President of ECO Trade and Development Bank during his stay in the center. city ​​of the country, Istanbul.

Afterwards, Shehbaz and Erdogan will hold broad discussions on bilateral relations, regional situation and other issues of common concern, FO said.

The FO added that the two countries have fraternal ties deeply rooted in commonalities of faith, culture and history and underpinned by exceptional cordiality and mutual trust.

The Milgem Project

The Milgem project based on a joint collaboration between Turkey and Pakistan was signed in 2018 with ASFAT inc, a Turkish state-owned defense contractor company, under which the Pakistan Navy would acquire four Milgem-class ships from Turkey.

The Milgem ships are 99 meters long, have a displacement capacity of 2,400 tons and have a speed of 29 nautical miles. These anti-submarine combat frigates, which can be hidden from radar, would further enhance the Pakistan Navy’s defense capability.

According to the FO, the launching ceremony of Pakistan Navy’s first corvette, PNS Babur, took place in Istanbul in August 2021 while the inauguration of the second ship, PNS Badr, took place in Karachi in May 2022.

The project represents a milestone in the Pakistani-Turkish strategic partnership which continues to progress on an upward trajectory, he said.