Prime Minister Shehbaz invites Turkey to join CPEC – Pakistan

On Friday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif invited Turkey to join the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to bring regional prosperity, reduce poverty and empower people through better education and health facilities.

The prime minister, addressing a joint press briefing with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said Pakistan has experienced and enjoyed the benefits of CPEC.

I would suggest that it is a cooperation between China, Pakistan and Turkey. It would be a wonderful joint cooperation. This is how we can meet today’s challenges, the Prime Minister remarked.

He said he would be happy to discuss the issue with Chinese leaders if Turkiye goes ahead with the idea of ​​joining CPEC.

Welcoming President Erdogan’s warm hospitality, the Prime Minister began his remarks by conveying his condolences for the loss of life in a recent terrorist incident in Istanbul and prayed for peace for the deceased souls.

He said that having sacrificed thousands of lives to terrorism, Pakistan could understand the sentiment of the Turkish people and called for joint efforts to eradicate terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, not only from Pakistan and Turkey, but from all over the world.

Referring to the launching ceremony of the third of four Corvette Milgem ships for the Pakistan Navy, the prime minister said the project was the manifestation of sincerity, purpose and commitment to enhancing mutual cooperation.

The Prime Minister said that at a time of heightened tensions in the world and international prices of raw materials soaring and beyond the reach of developing countries, it was important to bring defense cooperation at a higher level for both countries.

He said defense cooperation between Pakistan and Turkey should now face new challenges and have a much larger scale in terms of skills, expertise and cooperation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said during their meeting that the two leaders highlighted the effective implementation of the trade and goods agreement that the two countries signed in August this year.

He said the $1 billion trade volume between Pakistan and Turkey does not reflect brotherly relations and called for all efforts to achieve the $5 billion trade target.

In his remarks, President Erdogan said the two countries hope to further strengthen their relations in trade, defense and other areas.

He said 2022 marked the celebration of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

Expressing his sorrow over the deaths and destruction caused by the floods, the Turkish President said: “Our solidarity has been shown with each other during the difficult times, the joy of the Pakistanis is our joy and their sorrow is our sorrow. .

