Politics
Prime Minister Shehbaz invites Turkey to join CPEC – Pakistan
On Friday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif invited Turkey to join the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to bring regional prosperity, reduce poverty and empower people through better education and health facilities.
The prime minister, addressing a joint press briefing with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said Pakistan has experienced and enjoyed the benefits of CPEC.
I would suggest that it is a cooperation between China, Pakistan and Turkey. It would be a wonderful joint cooperation. This is how we can meet today’s challenges, the Prime Minister remarked.
He said he would be happy to discuss the issue with Chinese leaders if Turkiye goes ahead with the idea of joining CPEC.
Welcoming President Erdogan’s warm hospitality, the Prime Minister began his remarks by conveying his condolences for the loss of life in a recent terrorist incident in Istanbul and prayed for peace for the deceased souls.
He said that having sacrificed thousands of lives to terrorism, Pakistan could understand the sentiment of the Turkish people and called for joint efforts to eradicate terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, not only from Pakistan and Turkey, but from all over the world.
Referring to the launching ceremony of the third of four Corvette Milgem ships for the Pakistan Navy, the prime minister said the project was the manifestation of sincerity, purpose and commitment to enhancing mutual cooperation.
The Prime Minister said that at a time of heightened tensions in the world and international prices of raw materials soaring and beyond the reach of developing countries, it was important to bring defense cooperation at a higher level for both countries.
He said defense cooperation between Pakistan and Turkey should now face new challenges and have a much larger scale in terms of skills, expertise and cooperation.
Prime Minister Shehbaz said during their meeting that the two leaders highlighted the effective implementation of the trade and goods agreement that the two countries signed in August this year.
He said the $1 billion trade volume between Pakistan and Turkey does not reflect brotherly relations and called for all efforts to achieve the $5 billion trade target.
In his remarks, President Erdogan said the two countries hope to further strengthen their relations in trade, defense and other areas.
He said 2022 marked the celebration of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations.
Expressing his sorrow over the deaths and destruction caused by the floods, the Turkish President said: “Our solidarity has been shown with each other during the difficult times, the joy of the Pakistanis is our joy and their sorrow is our sorrow. .
Invitation to invest in renewable energies
Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz called on Turkey to join forces to invest in renewable energy generation and reduce dependence on traditional energy sources.
The Prime Minister was speaking at a dedication ceremony for the third of four Milgem Corvette ships for the Pakistan Navy at the Istanbul Shipyard during a two-day official visit to Turkey at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Lamenting Pakistan’s import bill due to petroleum products, Prime Minister Shehbaz said Pakistan wants to switch to solar, hydro and wind renewable energy sources and Turkish investors have great potential to fund these fields.
I want to propose that we join hands and get rid of high carbon emissions, reduce our import bills and really promote investment in these areas.
Prime Minister Shehbaz said solar, hydro and wind power would make perfect sense to promote investment between the two countries.
I think it’s high time we turned our relationship into something because the world is envious of our relationship and our brotherhood but they also say if these two countries are great and their hearts beat together they say also that our trade and investment relations are not commensurate with our historical relations and our fraternity.
The prime minister said the two countries under Erdogan’s leadership have a great chance to make progress in this area.
Regarding the launch of the ships, Prime Minister Shehbaz said Turkey and Pakistan are deeply committed to promoting their defense-for-peace capabilities to ward off aggression. He said the launching of the ships was for the purpose of defense and not aggression.
The Prime Minister called on Turkey to collaborate more on its defense production capabilities to guarantee the restoration of peace in the world, adding that the world was facing great tensions.
Shehbaz said the Russian-Ukrainian conflict has created multiple problems for global societies and appreciates Erdogan’s efforts for peace and the negotiation of the wheat shipment agreement.
He also appreciated Turkey’s aid and assistance to Pakistan after the recent disastrous floods in the country.
Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz was received by the Deputy Governor of Istanbul and other senior Turkish government officials upon his arrival at Istanbul airport.
In a tweet shortly after the prime minister’s arrival, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said Shehbaz was determined to harness the huge potential between the two countries.
She said Prime Minister Shehbaz had worked tirelessly for in-depth interaction with Turkish authorities and potential investors to develop a comprehensive roadmap for bilateral engagement.
According to a Foreign Ministry (FO) statement, the Prime Minister would jointly inaugurate the third of four Milgem Corvette ships for the Pakistan Navy, PNS Khaibar, at the Istanbul Shipyard.
Prior to his departure, the Prime Minister said in a tweet that the inauguration of the third Milgem Corvette ship represented the deepening of defense cooperation between Turkey and Pakistan.
High-level exchanges are a defining feature of our partnership, he said. Our bilateral relations have entered a new era of strategic partnership under the leadership of President Erdogan.
The Prime Minister went on to say that the two countries are on the right track to exploit the full untapped potential of the relationship, adding that high-level exchanges are a defining feature of the partnership between the two countries.
Outings diary
The FO said that during the two-day visit, Prime Minister Shehbaz will also interact with Turkish business leaders and also meet with the President of ECO Trade and Development Bank during his stay in the center. city of the country, Istanbul.
Afterwards, Shehbaz and Erdogan will hold broad discussions on bilateral relations, regional situation and other issues of common concern, FO said.
The FO added that the two countries have fraternal ties deeply rooted in commonalities of faith, culture and history and underpinned by exceptional cordiality and mutual trust.
The Milgem Project
The Milgem project based on a joint collaboration between Turkey and Pakistan was signed in 2018 with ASFAT inc, a Turkish state-owned defense contractor company, under which the Pakistan Navy would acquire four Milgem-class ships from Turkey.
The Milgem ships are 99 meters long, have a displacement capacity of 2,400 tons and have a speed of 29 nautical miles. These anti-submarine combat frigates, which can be hidden from radar, would further enhance the Pakistan Navy’s defense capability.
According to the FO, the launching ceremony of Pakistan Navy’s first corvette, PNS Babur, took place in Istanbul in August 2021 while the inauguration of the second ship, PNS Badr, took place in Karachi in May 2022.
The project represents a milestone in the Pakistani-Turkish strategic partnership which continues to progress on an upward trajectory, he said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1722996
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Imran heads to Pindi today for ‘high point’ of long walk – Pakistan
- Prime Minister Shehbaz invites Turkey to join CPEC – Pakistan
- Mexican actor Hctor Bonilla dies
- Analyst Malik Mumbai is reshaping the cricket industry with his expert forecasts
- Why fashion designers collaborate with airlines
- Test your business creativity with the 65th edition quiz.
- Trump defends meeting with known white supremacist, says he ‘knew nothing’ about him
- Varun Dhawan is starting the race Bollywood really needs to win, but is he fast enough?
- Honoring Exeter, Britain’s greenest city
- The United States men’s national team wins a hard-fought point against tournament favorites England after a 0-0 draw in the second leg of the 2022 FIFA World Cup
- Marvel Actor Pushes Back at Quentin Tarantino, Says Classic Hollywood Was ‘White as Hell’
- Penn State beats Lafayette 70-57