Imran heads to Pindi today for ‘high point’ of long walk – Pakistan





LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan says despite being injured he is determined to travel to Rawalpindi on Saturday (today) where he is ready to lead the long march of his party, for the good of the nation, and called on the public to join the garrison town for the climax of his protest movement.

Mr Khan has once again demanded fresh elections which he says will save the country from default and political chaos. He claimed he would reveal his next strategy during his speech in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

In an interview with a private news channel, the former prime minister said some elements wanted an altercation between him and the army, but insisted that this country and the force both belong to him. He added that he only had problems with a few black sheep within the army and not with the whole institution.

Regarding the prospects for dialogue with the government, he asked: if they are not willing to hold early general elections, what is left to discuss?

In the worst-case scenario, he said elections would definitely take place next October, saying the masses would drive out the incumbent leaders with the power of their votes.

The Haqeeqi Azadi movement will not end today (26 November), but will continue until justice is served, he said.

Asked about the courts’ decision in Faisal Vawda’s dual nationality case and whether it could be used to allow PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to return to the elections, Mr Khan said: The powers that be are ruining the basic moral fiber of society, adding that democracy has always relied on moral standards. He regretted that the laws were changed to make Nawaz eligible for elections.

On his relationship with Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, the PTI leader said the two were cordial with each other but added that one also had to be ready to give and take in a coalition government.

On recording an FIR of the assassination attempt on him, he said that CM Elahi and his son Moonis exerted maximum pressure, but the police did not comply to be controlled by the powerful neighborhoods .

Providing an update on his recovery, Mr Khan said the two bullet wounds in his thigh were healing, but he was having difficulty walking due to the third bullet which pierced his lower leg.

Mr Khan also acknowledged that he was still under threat and would take all precautionary measures.

Meanwhile, the PTI Punjab chapter has finalized its preparations for the long march and has planned that two caravans will head separately to Rawalpindi via the highway and the GT road. CM Elahi assured that foolproof security arrangements would be made for the march.

In a meeting with senior PTI official Fawad Chaudhry, who called him to his office on Friday, the CM said people were coming and going but no political ventures will succeed in Punjab, responding to reports that PPP leader Asif Zardari had been tasked with dislodging the provincial government.

Mr. Chaudhry maintained that participants in the long march will remain peaceful.

Posted in Dawn, November 26, 2022

