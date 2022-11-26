Kanye West claims Donald Trump trashed ex Kim Kardashian





Former President Donald Trump has slammed fellow reality TV alum Kim Kardashian to her ex-husband Kanye West, the rapper has claimed in a new video.

The insults Trump, 76, allegedly spat were censored from the video which depicts a meeting where West allegedly asked Trump to run as his vice president in 2024.

Trump, who has already announced his third run for president, apparently scoffed at the idea and brought up Alice Johnson, a woman in her 60s whose sentence he commuted in 2016 after some lobbying from Kardashian.

Basically, he told me this story that might sound like the mob, talking to a kid on the south side of Chicago trying to sound like a mob or whatever, West said in the video.

He recounts everything he went through to get Alex Johnson out of jail, but he didn’t do it for Kim but he did it for me, West says in the video.

But then he goes on to say that Kim is a [expletive] and you can tell him that I said that. And I thought that was the mother of my children.

Kanye West was a supporter of Donald Trump and visited him in the Oval Office in 2018.Getty Images

The allegedly real insult is censored and West’s mouth is also obscured during this part of his rant. Both Trump and Kardashian have appeared on reality TV shows: Trump on The Apprentice before his sole term as president, while Kardashian spent 20 seasons on Keeping up with the Kardashians.

The video, titled Mar-a-Lago Debrief, depicts a meeting this week between West and Trump at the former presidents’ Florida resort where he has lived since leaving office following his defeat at the hands of Democrat Joe Biden. , 80 years old.

It’s unclear what the 76-year-old former president would have said about fellow reality TV star Kim Kardashian.AFP via Getty Images

The heavily edited video, released on Thursday, claims to have been shot at Yeezy’s Los Angeles headquarters and discusses West’s intentions to run for president himself.

West, 45, who is returning to Twitter after anti-Semitic posts were banned, previously claimed he showed up to the meeting in jeans and kept Trump waiting.

West is a longtime Trump supporter, visiting the White House wearing a Make America Great Again red hat in 2018.

Kim Kardashian meets Donald Trump at the White House on May 30, 2018. The White House

West claimed he walked in smartly and talked to Trump about listening more to loyal people. The rapper also asked Trump about those jailed for the Jan. 6 Capitol riots that disrupted Congress’ certification of Bidens’ 2020 election victory over Trump.

My question would be why, when you had the opportunity, didn’t you release the 6th of January? West claimed he told Trump.

West’s reunion recap appeared in a video posted to social media this week.

Later in the video, he says, since we know, and every Christian in America who loves Trump knows, that Trump is a conservative, we were going to demand that you hold all policies straight to the Bible.

Trump found himself yelling at West, telling him he was going to lose, the rapper claimed.

Trump, you’re talking to Ye, the rapper said in the video.

