Xi Jinping meets with First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and Cuban President Miguel Daz-Canel

On the morning of November 25, General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President Xi Jinping held talks with First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (CPC) Central Committee and Cuban President Miguel Daz-Canel at the Great Hall of the People during his state visit to China.

Xi pointed out that President Daz-Canel was the first Latin American and Caribbean (LAC) head of state to visit China after the 20th CPC National Congress. This says a lot about the privileged and friendly relations between the two parties and the two countries. Cuba was the first country in the Western Hemisphere to establish diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China, and China-Cuban relations have become an example of solidarity and cooperation among socialist countries and sincere mutual assistance among developing countries. . China stands ready to work with Cuba to deepen political mutual trust, expand practical cooperation, firmly support each other on issues concerning each other’s core interests, strengthen coordination and cooperation in international and regional affairs, advance together in the building socialism with national characteristics, and continuously deepening China-Cuban relations in the new era.

Xi outlined the main results of the 20th CPC National Congress. He stressed that the CPC is leading the Chinese people of all ethnic groups in a concerted effort to push forward the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization. Sustained efforts will be made to maintain and strengthen the general leadership of the Party, follow the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics, implement a people-centered philosophy of development, continuously deepen reform and opening-up, and advance the fighting spirit. It is important to develop the country and the nation with its own strength and maintain a firm grip on the future of China’s development and progress. The CPC and the CPC should maintain close communication, make full use of mechanisms such as the theoretical seminar between the two sides, strengthen exchanges and mutual learning, and work together to promote innovation in socialist theories and progress in practice, open a new frontier to adapt Marxism to the national contexts and needs of the times, and build a socialism suited to their respective national conditions.

Xi stressed that China and Cuba are good friends who trust each other, good comrades engaged in the same cause and good brothers sharing happiness and misfortune. The traditional friendship between the two countries was forged and nurtured with great care by older generations of Chinese and Cuban leaders. In the 62 years that have passed since the establishment of diplomatic relations, despite the constantly changing international situation, China and Cuba have remained determined to deepen their friendship in sincerity and trust, to pursue mutual cooperation beneficial and win-win and to work together as partners. in the cause of reform and development. China always regards and develops relations between the two sides and the two countries from a strategic point of view, and puts China-Cuban relations in a special position in its diplomacy. No matter how the international situation changes, China’s policy of maintaining long-term friendship with Cuba will not change, its determination to help Cuba follow the path of socialism will not change, and its determination to work with Cuba. to uphold international fairness and justice and oppose hegemony and power politics will not change. Under the new circumstances, the two sides should strengthen strategic coordination and work together to build a China-Cuban community with a shared future in the process of promoting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind. China will continue to firmly support Cuba in safeguarding national sovereignty and fighting foreign interference and blockade. China stands ready to work with Cuba in implementing the Global Development Initiative (GDI) and the Global Security Initiative (GSI) to jointly promote world peace and development. Currently, the comrades in Cuba are facing great challenges. But the cause of socialism always advances by overcoming difficulties. China firmly believes that the comrades in Cuba will overcome all difficulties, and China will do its best to provide support and assistance. China stands ready to work with Cuba to deepen practical cooperation in all fields, implement the Belt and Road cooperation plan, and jointly push forward the socialist modernization campaign.

Xi stressed that China-LAC cooperation is inherently South-South cooperation. Such cooperation is based on mutual respect, guided by the principle of mutual benefit, characterized by openness and inclusiveness, and aimed at achieving common development. It conforms to the trend of the world and history and serves the common interests of the countries in the region. At present, the political landscape of the LAC region is undergoing a new series of profound adjustments. China attaches great importance to developing relations with LAC countries and will work with Cuba and other LAC countries to push forward high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and further pursue great progress in China-LAC comprehensive cooperative partnership on equality and mutual benefit. and common development in the new era, so as to bring greater benefits to the peoples of both sides.

Daz-Canel expressed his sincere thanks to President Xi for inviting him to be the first Latin American head of state to visit China after the successful conclusion of the 20th CPC National Congress. On behalf of the CPC and the country, he again extended warm congratulations on the success of the 20th CPC National Congress, the re-election of President Xi as general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, and China’s historic achievements. in promoting socialism with Chinese characteristics. under the leadership of President Xi. This has greatly encouraged progressive forces around the world. He said he and the CCP’s senior leadership have rigorously studied President Xi’s report to the 20th CPC National Congress. Faced with an exceptionally complex and serious political and economic situation, Cuba will look to China as an example, meet the challenges head-on and creatively, and achieve the goal of building socialism.

Daz-Canel stressed that the development of relations with China is one of the main priorities of Cuba’s foreign policy. The Cuban side reaffirmed its firm commitment to the one-China principle and support for high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, as well as the GDI and GSI. It will further strengthen coordination and cooperation with China in regional and international multilateral mechanisms such as the CELAC-China Forum and the Group of 77 and China, and make new contributions to the development of LAC-China relations and defense common interests of developing countries.

At the end of the talks, the two presidents witnessed the signing of bilateral documents on exchanges between the parties, consultation mechanism between the two foreign ministries, Belt and Road cooperation and practical cooperation.

The two sides issued a joint statement on deepening China-Cuban relations in the new era between the People’s Republic of China and the Republic of Cuba.

Ahead of the talks, President Xi held a welcoming ceremony for President Daz-Canel at the North Hall of the Great Hall of the People. A 21-gun salute was fired at Tiananmen Square. The two presidents took to the rostrum to review the People’s Liberation Army honor guard.

After the talks, President Xi and Madame Peng Liyuan hosted a welcome banquet for President Daz-Canel and his wife Lis Cuesta Peraza.

Wang Yi and He Lifeng attended the events.