Politics
Xi Jinping meets with First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and Cuban President Miguel Daz-Canel
On the morning of November 25, General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President Xi Jinping held talks with First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (CPC) Central Committee and Cuban President Miguel Daz-Canel at the Great Hall of the People during his state visit to China.
Xi pointed out that President Daz-Canel was the first Latin American and Caribbean (LAC) head of state to visit China after the 20th CPC National Congress. This says a lot about the privileged and friendly relations between the two parties and the two countries. Cuba was the first country in the Western Hemisphere to establish diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China, and China-Cuban relations have become an example of solidarity and cooperation among socialist countries and sincere mutual assistance among developing countries. . China stands ready to work with Cuba to deepen political mutual trust, expand practical cooperation, firmly support each other on issues concerning each other’s core interests, strengthen coordination and cooperation in international and regional affairs, advance together in the building socialism with national characteristics, and continuously deepening China-Cuban relations in the new era.
Xi outlined the main results of the 20th CPC National Congress. He stressed that the CPC is leading the Chinese people of all ethnic groups in a concerted effort to push forward the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization. Sustained efforts will be made to maintain and strengthen the general leadership of the Party, follow the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics, implement a people-centered philosophy of development, continuously deepen reform and opening-up, and advance the fighting spirit. It is important to develop the country and the nation with its own strength and maintain a firm grip on the future of China’s development and progress. The CPC and the CPC should maintain close communication, make full use of mechanisms such as the theoretical seminar between the two sides, strengthen exchanges and mutual learning, and work together to promote innovation in socialist theories and progress in practice, open a new frontier to adapt Marxism to the national contexts and needs of the times, and build a socialism suited to their respective national conditions.
Xi stressed that China and Cuba are good friends who trust each other, good comrades engaged in the same cause and good brothers sharing happiness and misfortune. The traditional friendship between the two countries was forged and nurtured with great care by older generations of Chinese and Cuban leaders. In the 62 years that have passed since the establishment of diplomatic relations, despite the constantly changing international situation, China and Cuba have remained determined to deepen their friendship in sincerity and trust, to pursue mutual cooperation beneficial and win-win and to work together as partners. in the cause of reform and development. China always regards and develops relations between the two sides and the two countries from a strategic point of view, and puts China-Cuban relations in a special position in its diplomacy. No matter how the international situation changes, China’s policy of maintaining long-term friendship with Cuba will not change, its determination to help Cuba follow the path of socialism will not change, and its determination to work with Cuba. to uphold international fairness and justice and oppose hegemony and power politics will not change. Under the new circumstances, the two sides should strengthen strategic coordination and work together to build a China-Cuban community with a shared future in the process of promoting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind. China will continue to firmly support Cuba in safeguarding national sovereignty and fighting foreign interference and blockade. China stands ready to work with Cuba in implementing the Global Development Initiative (GDI) and the Global Security Initiative (GSI) to jointly promote world peace and development. Currently, the comrades in Cuba are facing great challenges. But the cause of socialism always advances by overcoming difficulties. China firmly believes that the comrades in Cuba will overcome all difficulties, and China will do its best to provide support and assistance. China stands ready to work with Cuba to deepen practical cooperation in all fields, implement the Belt and Road cooperation plan, and jointly push forward the socialist modernization campaign.
Xi stressed that China-LAC cooperation is inherently South-South cooperation. Such cooperation is based on mutual respect, guided by the principle of mutual benefit, characterized by openness and inclusiveness, and aimed at achieving common development. It conforms to the trend of the world and history and serves the common interests of the countries in the region. At present, the political landscape of the LAC region is undergoing a new series of profound adjustments. China attaches great importance to developing relations with LAC countries and will work with Cuba and other LAC countries to push forward high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and further pursue great progress in China-LAC comprehensive cooperative partnership on equality and mutual benefit. and common development in the new era, so as to bring greater benefits to the peoples of both sides.
Daz-Canel expressed his sincere thanks to President Xi for inviting him to be the first Latin American head of state to visit China after the successful conclusion of the 20th CPC National Congress. On behalf of the CPC and the country, he again extended warm congratulations on the success of the 20th CPC National Congress, the re-election of President Xi as general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, and China’s historic achievements. in promoting socialism with Chinese characteristics. under the leadership of President Xi. This has greatly encouraged progressive forces around the world. He said he and the CCP’s senior leadership have rigorously studied President Xi’s report to the 20th CPC National Congress. Faced with an exceptionally complex and serious political and economic situation, Cuba will look to China as an example, meet the challenges head-on and creatively, and achieve the goal of building socialism.
Daz-Canel stressed that the development of relations with China is one of the main priorities of Cuba’s foreign policy. The Cuban side reaffirmed its firm commitment to the one-China principle and support for high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, as well as the GDI and GSI. It will further strengthen coordination and cooperation with China in regional and international multilateral mechanisms such as the CELAC-China Forum and the Group of 77 and China, and make new contributions to the development of LAC-China relations and defense common interests of developing countries.
At the end of the talks, the two presidents witnessed the signing of bilateral documents on exchanges between the parties, consultation mechanism between the two foreign ministries, Belt and Road cooperation and practical cooperation.
The two sides issued a joint statement on deepening China-Cuban relations in the new era between the People’s Republic of China and the Republic of Cuba.
Ahead of the talks, President Xi held a welcoming ceremony for President Daz-Canel at the North Hall of the Great Hall of the People. A 21-gun salute was fired at Tiananmen Square. The two presidents took to the rostrum to review the People’s Liberation Army honor guard.
After the talks, President Xi and Madame Peng Liyuan hosted a welcome banquet for President Daz-Canel and his wife Lis Cuesta Peraza.
Wang Yi and He Lifeng attended the events.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.fmprc.gov.cn/mfa_eng/zxxx_662805/202211/t20221125_10981074.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Xi Jinping meets with First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and Cuban President Miguel Daz-Canel
- Kanye West claims Donald Trump trashed ex Kim Kardashian
- Prime Minister Modi will take part in Constitution Day celebrations on November 26 at the Supreme Court tomorrow
- Joan Jett, Billy Joel and others featured in Long Island Hall of Fame
- The European Innovation Council and the Small and Medium Enterprise Agency (EISMEA) and the Clean Hydrogen Joint Venture start cooperation on hydrogen
- Jokowi calls for global reputation and development to be continued by the next leader
- French Catholic school board releases new universal dress code
- Arizona football wins 96th Territorial Cup after 6 substitutions
- Indiana Jones and the absurdity of Hollywood de-aging
- Thanksgiving earthquake in the Midlands
- Report Suggests Google Not Enthusiastic About Xbox’s Attempt To Buy Activision Blizzard
- Imran heads to Pindi today for ‘high point’ of long walk – Pakistan