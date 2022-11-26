Be careful, do not choose a chef who only likes to sit in the palace





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo said that in the presidential election of 2024 (Pilpres), the people should not choose the wrong leader. The president reminded the public not to vote for a leader who likes to sit in the palace. According to President Jokowi, the future leaders of Indonesia are those who understand people’s feelings. “What kind of leader are we looking for in the future? Be careful, I’ll be careful. Choose a leader who understands how people feel, choose later in 2024, choose someone who understands how people feel, d OK?” said Jokowi during a speech at the United Archipelago Movement event at Bung Karno Main Stadium (GBK) on Saturday (26/11/2022). “Elect a leader who knows what the people want, what the people need, okay? Let’s not elect a leader who only likes to sit in palaces with cold air conditioning, I repeat, let’s not elect leaders who sit in palaces with cold air conditioning,” he said. To read also: Jokowi present in the middle of the volunteers, shouted for one more period… The head of state stressed that Indonesia is a big country, so its leaders cannot stand idly by. Jokowi also recalled that what has been built in the current administration must be guaranteed for its durability. Also read: Observer: Prabowo just wants to be Jokowi’s minister, why not become Ganjar’s running mate? This continuity, according to him, should not stop before 2024. “What we have built, we have to ensure its sustainability, that is what we have to protect together. Not only 2024, but also 2029, but for Indonesia, gold is 2045 and beyond” , said Jokowi. “Therefore, remember because of short-term interests, politics, that there is no continuity that we have started. Remember to make sure that what is already on the right path must be pursued,” he said.

