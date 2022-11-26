Imran Khan ready to conclude Rawalpindi march in broad daylight: Shah Mahmood Qureshi





Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Friday that Imran Khan was ready to conclude the Rawalpindi march in broad daylight, ARY News reported.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, in an interview with ARY News 11th Hour, said the Rawalpindi march would be a historic political rally. He said the party will follow Imran Khan’s orders.

He said Imran Khan was ready to conclude the march in daylight after witnessing the security measures. Qureshi has confirmed that Imran Khan will participate in the Haqeeqi Azadi march.

The PTI vice-president said that the incumbent government could not run away from the elections and use delaying tactics to organize the elections. Qureshi said the PTI demands the organization of new elections at the earliest.

He criticized the fact that the government in place does not have an action plan to get the country out of the crisis. He added that many government figures are unwilling to hold new elections.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has completed preparations for Imran Khan’s departure from Lahores’ Zaman Park residence to Rawalpindis power show venue.

Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will flex their political muscles in Rawalpindis Iqbal Park on Saturday (today) under the leadership of Imran Khan. The PTI President will depart for Rawalpindi from his Zaman Park residence at around 1:00 p.m. today.

Imran Khan will lead the PTI Haqeeqi Azadi march in Rawalpindi tomorrow. The political party will unveil its plan tomorrow, whether it simply holds a political rally in Rawalpindi or converts it into a sit-in.

The president of the PTI will announce the future strategy in front of the walkers tomorrow.

