Trump chats with white nationalist Nick Fuentes over dinner at Mar-a-Lago





Nick Fuentes (center) with Alex Jones at a “Stop the Steal” rally in Georgia on November 19, 2020. Photo: Zach Roberts/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Former President Trump dined and spoke with white nationalist Nick Fuentes and rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, at his Mar-a-Lago resort on Tuesday night, according to two sources familiar with the matter. .

Why it matters: Trump’s direct engagement with a man labeled a ‘white supremacist’ by the Justice Department, a week after declaring his 2024 candidacy, is likely to spark renewed outrage over the embrace of extremists by the former president.

Fuentes, who frequently promotes racist and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, had been spotted with Ye at Mar-a-Lago, but reports incorrectly suggested he had not dined with the former president.

What they say: “Kanye West really wanted to visit Mar-a-Lago. Our dinner was planned for Kanye and me only, but he arrived with a guest I had never met and knew nothing about “, Trump said in a statement.

A Trump spokesperson did not comment on additional information about the dinner. Fuentes did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Behind the scenes: A source familiar with the dinner conversation told Axios that Trump “seemed very taken” with Fuentes, impressed that the 24-year-old was able to rattle off statistics and recall speeches dating back to his 2016 campaign.

Paraphrasing the conversation, the source said that Fuentes told the president he preferred him to be “authentic” and that Trump sounded scripted and different from himself during his recent 2024 campaign announcement speech,” a the source said. Fuentes said yes, calling Trump an “incredible” president when he was unrestrained. “There was a lot of back and forth,” the source added.

Fuentes told Trump he represented a side of Trump’s base that was disappointed with his cautious new approach, particularly what some far-right activists see as a lack of support for those charged during the attack on the Capitol on January 6.

Trump didn’t disagree with Fuentes, but said he had advisers who wanted him to read teleprompters and be more “presidential.” Notably, Trump has called himself a politician, which he has hated to do in the past. Fuentes also told Trump he would crush potential 2024 Republican rivals in a primary, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Trump also asked Fuentes’ opinion on other candidates.

At one point, Trump turned to Ye and said, “I really like this guy. He understands me,” according to the source.

“To be honest, I don’t think the president knew who the hell [Fuentes] was,” the source added.

Trump asked if Fuentes was on social media such as Truth Social, the former president’s alternative to Twitter.

Fuentes told Trump he was on Truth Social but was banned from social media platform Gettr because Trump adviser Jason Miller, the company’s CEO, was not a fan. from him. Trump asked if it was because Fuentes was on the “fringe” of his fan base, the source said. Fuentes admitted he was, saying he was “one of those people who was forbidden from everything.”

Leading the news: Ye, whose Twitter account was recently restored after being restricted for anti-Semitic comments, posted a video Thursday night titled “Mar-a-Lago debrief.”

Ye claims in the video that Trump was ‘really impressed’ with Fuentes because ‘unlike so many lawyers and so many people he ended up with during his 2020 campaign, he is actually a loyalist’ . A source familiar with the conversation told Axios Trump took a phone call over dinner and his demeanor towards Ye seemed to change when he hung up. Trump made nasty comments about Ye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, and told the rapper to pass them on. in 2024. The rapper claims Trump started “yelling” at him over dinner and told him he would lose “most disturbed” by Ye asking Trump to be his running mate.

Between the lines: The Daily Beast reported on Wednesday that Fuentes was not present at Mar-a-Lago’s dinner with Ye, citing a source familiar with the matter.

Ye tweeted a screenshot of a group text with Fuentes on Thursday night in which a censored participant accuses a Trump adviser of being the source of the Daily Beast story. Disgraced far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos, who appears with Ye in his “Mar-a-Lago debrief,” is also in the “YE24” group chat.

Flashback: Truth Social, Trump’s social media platform, sparked a backlash by verifying Fuentes’ account in February.

Fuentes first rose to prominence after attending the “Unite the Right” white supremacist rally in Charlottesville in 2017. Trump was heavily criticized at the time for his response to racist violence.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated with additional reporting and a statement from Trump.

