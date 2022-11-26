China’s Xi pledges to support Cuba for its ‘fundamental interests’

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Cuban counterpart pledged Friday to support each other on the “fundamental interests” of their communist colleagues during a meeting, further welcoming Beijing’s return to face-to-face diplomacy.

In comments to Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, Xi said China hopes to “strengthen coordination and cooperation in international and regional affairs” with Cuba. The two “will go hand in hand on the path of building socialism with their own characteristics,” Xi said in a Chinese government press release.

China generally defines its core interests as defending its economic and political development goals, as well as controlling the territory it claims, especially self-governing Taiwan.

No specific issues or any other countries were mentioned in the Chinese government’s press release.

Diaz-Canel’s visit is another sign of how China is trying to revive its in-person diplomacy after a virtual halt to such exchanges during the pandemic.

Xi, who is also the leader of the ruling Communist Party and has eliminated term limits to allow him to stay in power indefinitely, met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz earlier this month in Beijing and then attended the Group meeting. of the top 20 economies in Indonesia and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum in Thailand.

Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh and European Council President Charles Michel are due to visit Beijing next week.

Diaz-Canel arrived in China after a visit to Moscow, where he and Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed the “traditional friendship” between their sanctions-hit nations.

After the collapse of the Soviet Union, China and Cuba grew closer, just as China and Russia gradually established warmer ties, largely in opposition to the US-led liberal democratic world order. United.

In the Chinese press release, Diaz-Canel said his visit “shows that we attach great importance and great attention to the relations of friendship and cooperation between Cuba and China.”

Cuba “highly acknowledges” Xi’s practical and theoretical contributions “and we believe this is a real encouragement for all progressive forces in the world,” he said.

China is Cuba’s second largest trading partner after major oil producer Colombia, and has provided buses, locomotives and other equipment to help the island upgrade its dilapidated infrastructure. Chinese companies have also invested in mining in Cuba, but on a limited scale.