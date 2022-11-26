Trump had dinner with Kanye West and white nationalist Nick Fuentes, adviser says





Former President Donald Trump dined Tuesday at his Mar-a-Lago estate with white nationalist Nick Fuentes and rapper Kanye West, a Trump adviser confirmed to CBS News on Friday.

The former president said in a statement to CBS News that he did not know who Fuentes was, or that he would be arriving with West, also known as Ye.

“Kanye West really wanted to visit Mar-a-Lago. Our dinner date was planned for Kanye and me only, but he arrived with a guest I had never met and knew nothing about,” Trump said in a statement to CBS. New.

News of the dinner was first reported by Axios.

Fuentes is a leading far-right figure, having participated in the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville in 2017 and the “Stop the Steal” rally on January 6. Fuentes, who has propagated anti-Semitic conspiracies, is considered a white supremacist by the Anti-Defamation League. According to the ADL, “Fuentes jokingly denied “the Holocaust and compared Jews burned in concentration camps to cookies in an oven.”

West has been embroiled in controversy for weeks since posting anti-Semitic remarks, after losing high-profile endorsements including Addidas, Gap and Balenciaga. He had been banned from Twitter after his anti-Semitic tweets, but announced last week that he had been unblocked.

West, who has said he is running for president in 2024, tweeted a video Thursday night saying he had a “debrief” with Trump, and he asked Trump to be his running mate.

But West said Trump “basically started yelling at me, telling me I was going to lose.” Trump announced on November 15 that he was running for president in 2024.

West also said he “loves Trump,” but said he told the former president he needed to bring back some of his loyalists who the media “tried to cancel,” like the first director of Trump’s 2016 campaign, Corey Lewandowski, and release those arrested in connection with the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol.

“He basically gives me this would be some kind of ‘mob-esque’ story, talking to a kid in South Chicago, trying to sound ‘mobby’ or whatever, and he’s telling in that story everything that’s going on. came by to get Alice Johnson out of jail, and how he didn’t do it for Kim and he did it for me,” West said.

In an article on Truth Social on Friday, Trump said Ye asked him for “advice regarding some of his difficulties, particularly in relation to his business” during their meeting at Mar-a-Lago.

“We also discussed, to a lesser extent, politics, where I told him he definitely shouldn’t run for president, ‘every voter you might have should vote for TRUMP.’ Anyway, we got on really well, he didn’t express any anti-Semitism, and I appreciated all the nice things he said about me in ‘Tucker Carlson.’ Why wouldn’t I accept to meet you? Besides, I didn’t know Nick Fuentes.

Matt Brooks, executive director of the Republican Jewish Coalition, told CBS News in a statement, “We strongly condemn the virulent anti-Semitism of Kanye West and Nick Fuentes and call on all political leaders to reject their messages of hate and refuse to meet him. ”

David Friedman, who served as Ambassador to Israel during the Trump administration, tweeted on Friday: “To my friend Donald Trump you are better than this. Even a social visit from an anti-Semite like Kanye West and a human scum like Nick Fuentes is unacceptable. urges you to kick these bums out, disavow them, and relegate them to the dustbin of history where they belong.”

— Ryan Sprouse contributed to this report.

Fin Gómez is the political director of CBS News.

