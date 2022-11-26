‘No person or relationship is above the nation’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the closing ceremony of the one-year celebrations of the 400th anniversary of the birth of Lachit Borphukan

New Delhi



Citing examples from the life of Lachit Borphukan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that “no person or relationship is above the nation” and his life inspires us to live the mantra of “Nation First”. “instead of nepotism and dynasty..

He made the remark during the closing ceremony of the year-long celebrations of the 400th anniversary of the birth of Lachit Borphukan in New Delhi today. The Prime Minister also released the book – “Lachit Borphukan – The Hero of Assam Who Stopped the Mughals” on this occasion.

In line with the Prime Minister’s vision to honor unsung heroes in a dignified manner, today’s occasion is celebrated to honor the 400th anniversary of the birth of Lachit Borphukan, the famed General of the Royal Army of the Ahom kingdom of Assam which defeated the Mughals and successfully halted the ever growing ambitions of the Mughals under Aurangzeb.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister began by expressing his respect for the land of Assam which has yielded brave sons like Veer Lachit. “We bow down to the valiant Lachit Borphukan on his 400th birthday. He played a pivotal role in preserving the culture of Assam,” he said.

The Prime Minister said: “India is celebrating the 400th anniversary of the birth of Lachit Borphukan at a time when the country is celebrating ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.”

Calling the exploits of Veer Lachit a glorious chapter in the history of Assam, the Prime Minister said: “I salute this great tradition on the occasion of the festival of eternal culture, eternal worth and existence eternity of India”.

The Prime Minister reiterated India’s desire to shed the mentality of slavery and be proud of its heritage. India not only celebrates its cultural diversity but also recognizes the unsung heroes and heroines of its history. “The immortal sons of Maa Bharati like Lachit Borphukan are the inspiration to fulfill the resolutions of the Amrit Kaal. They acquaint us with the identity and glory of our history and also inspire us to dedicate ourselves to the nation,” said added the Prime Minister.

“In the millennial history of human existence,” the Prime Minister remarked that there were many civilizations that roamed the earth, many of which seemed imperishable, but it was the wheel of time that brought them to light. knees.

Shedding light on the history of Assam, the Prime Minister said that it belongs to the precious heritage of India’s cultural journey. “It’s an amalgamation of thought and ideology, society and culture, beliefs and traditions,” he said.

Remarking the unparalleled bravery of the land of Assam and the North East, the Prime Minister said, “The people of the land have seen Turks, Afghans and Mughals driven out many times. Even though the Mughals had captured Guwahati, they were brave hearts. like Lachit Borphukan who won independence from the clutches of the tyrannical rulers of the Mughal Empire. also had the power to unite the whole Assam region where every citizen was ready to defend the homeland if need be. »

He said the bravery and fearlessness of Lachit Borphukan is the identity of Assam.

He further added that the history of India is to stand against tyranny with unprecedented bravery and courage. “Unfortunately, we were taught, even after independence, the same story that was written as a conspiracy during the period of slavery. After independence, we had to change the agenda of the foreigners who made us slaves, however, it did not happen,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi said stories of fierce resistance to tyranny in all parts of the country have been purposely suppressed.

The Prime Minister commended the government of Assam for taking steps to celebrate the legacy of its heroes.

He mentioned projects like a museum and a memorial in Assam to honor his heroes. He said such measures will help the younger generation know the story of sacrifice and bravery.

The Prime Minister said: “Lachit Borphukan’s life inspires us to live the mantra of ‘Nation First’. His life inspires us to rise above ourselves and give the highest priority to the national interest. His life teaches us that instead of nepotism and dynasty, the country should be supreme. No person or relationship is above the nation”.

Referring to the lines of Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika, the Prime Minister said that by remembering repeatedly, we can give the coming generation a correct picture of history.

He suggested creating a big play on Lachit Borphukan modeled on the one on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and taking it to all corners of the country. “It will give a big boost to the resolve of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’,” Prime Minister Modi said.

“We must develop India and make the North East the hub of India’s growth. I am sure the spirit of Veer Lachit Borphukan’s 400th Jayanti will strengthen our resolve and the nation will achieve its goals,” he added.

The Prime Minister saw the rural layout of Assam depicted in the western courtyard of Vigyan Bhawan and also visited the Historical Perspectives Exhibition.

This was followed by the Prime Minister lighting the lamp and paying a floral tribute in front of the portrait of Lachit Borphukan.

Governor of Assam, Prof. Jagadish Mukhi, Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sharma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, MPs, Justice (Retd.) Ranjan Gogoi, Topon Kumar Gogoi and members of the government of Assam were present, among others.

The Prime Minister has consistently strived to honor unsung heroes in a dignified manner. With this in mind, the country celebrates 2022 as the 400th anniversary of the birth of Lachit Borphukan. The celebrations were inaugurated in February this year by the then Honorable Indian President, Shri Ram Nath Kovind in Guwahati.

Lachit Borphukan (November 24, 1622 – April 25, 1672) was the famous general in the royal army of the Ahom Kingdom of Assam who defeated the Mughals and successfully halted the ever-increasing ambitions of the Mughals under Aurangzeb.

Lachit Borphukan inspired the Assamese soldiers at the Battle of Saraighat in 1671 and inflicted a crushing and humiliating defeat on the Mughals. The heroic fight of Lachit Borphukan and his army remains one of the most inspiring military feats in the history of our country.