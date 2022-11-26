Kanye West asks Donald Trump to be his vice-president in 2024





Kanye West says he told Donald Trump he would make a great running mate in 2024 and the former president hit the roof.

The rapper now known as Ye claims he told Trump he wanted him to run for vice president on a White House ticket led by Kanye during a heated meeting in Mar-a -The girlfriend.

I think the thing that disturbed Trump the most was that I asked him to be my vice president, Kanye said in a video posted to his recently restored Twitter feed. It caught him off guard.

Former President Donald Trump and Kanye West (Getty Images)

Trump has made it clear that no one but himself will have his backing for the top spot in 2024.

Trump started yelling at me at the table telling me I was going to lose, Kanye continued.

Then the rapper warned Trump to stay in his lane: I’m like, wait, wait, wait, Trump, you’re talking to Ye.

West and Trump were recently reinstated on Twitter by the site’s new owner, billionaire Elon Musk.

If West shows up in 2024, it could be a test of the two men’s friendship and far-right political alliance of convenience.

The Yeezy impresario launched an ill-fated 2020 bid that was widely seen as an effort to boost Trump by possibly siphoning off some votes from President Biden in a handful of swing states. The campaign fell through when West only won 70,000 votes nationwide.

West’s erratic reputation has only crumbled since then, especially since he made a series of anti-Semitic statements claiming that a cabal of Jews controls the music industry and the media.

The rapper was dumped by Adidas and other major brands and the German sneaker maker is currently investigating reports of his alleged inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.

[ Kanye flashed explicit pics of Kim Kardashian to co-workers ]

Trump officially launched his own 2024 comeback presidential campaign last week, just days after the GOP underperformed in the midterm elections.

