Representatives of the residents of TSM Batahan I cry in front of President Joko Widodo





JAKARTA | Representatives of Batahan I Village, Batahan Sub-District, Mandailing Natal Regency cried as they met President Joko Widodo on the sidelines of the Nusantara Bersatu event organized by all Joko Widodo supporters at Glora Bung Karno (26/11/2022) The meeting facilitated by Chairman General of Indonesian Red and White Solidarity (SOLMET) Silfester Matutina, SH was a form of SOLMET’s concern for the lowly of Independent Transmigration (TSM) Batahan I Village, Batahan District, Mandailing Natal Regency in the case that the land of the residents of TSM has been for the residents for decades, after having cultivated the land until the planting from 2007 to date, it is still unilaterally claimed by private companies and state-owned companies in the Batahan district . It has been twenty-five years since the locals’ oil palm seedlings grew on the TSM land which is not completed to date, although the locals hope that a partnership will be established in accordance with government regulations with the society that people have fought to start from the levels of village, sub-district, district, province and this time for the third time three in Jakarta. Transmitting this, Rohcmat cried in front of the president accompanied by the president of SOLMET. On this occasion, Rahcmat was also assisted. community leaders and village government, including Khoiruddin Nasution (Village Secretary), H Ramadan AM Siregar (Head of BPD and Head of Producers Supervising KUD of Batahan I Village New Consensus Development), Sumardi Hasibuan ( village public relations and KUD), Sudarmaji member of KUD P BMB who is also. As members of the representatives of TSM and KUD, 363 household heads (KK) who felt very tyrannical and needed the help of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Ir Joko Widodo. In the discussion as follows: Rohcmat: Mr. President, help us the inhabitants of TSM Batahan I, budget 1997/1998 Assist in issuing certificates. Make the company a foster father in the area of ​​major oil palm plantations. Foster a mutually beneficial relationship between the community and the company. The President replied: We will hurry, sir. The President directly ordered his staff to register the aspirations conveyed by Rohcmat on behalf of the TSM Batahan I community. Of note, at the beginning of the President’s arrival at the NUSANTARA BERSATU event, he also shook hands with Afnan and Sudarmaji, who all submitted in writing what was transmitted by Rohcmat as the representative of the residents by TSM Batahan I. Afnan handed over the red folder after delivering a speech to President Ir Joko Widodo which was received by members of the Presidential Guard under the leadership of the President who was witnessed by hundreds of people and directly by the President of SOLMET RI when Ir.Jokowi walked the red carpet in the VIV room. Reporter: To Lubis.

