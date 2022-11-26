Rishi Sunak more popular than Boris Johnson as prime minister, poll finds

The 42-year-old former Chancellor had portrayed himself as a steady hand in steering the country’s economy through a tumultuous cost-of-living crisis in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

With predecessor Liz Truss making the dubious history of being Britain’s shortest incumbent at 10 Downing Street after a disastrous unfunded mini budget, her wartime inflation-crack message seems to have inspired confidence in his leadership.

According to the ‘November Ipsos Political Monitor’, a survey conducted earlier this month, Sunak began his relatively successful premiership and even overtook opposition Labor Party leader Keir Starmer to have what it takes to be a good Prime Minister.

However, the opinion poll also found that the proportion of people saying they like the Conservative Party has fallen further since June to its lowest level since Ipsos began asking the question in 2007, while the proportion of those who who love the Labor Party is increasing slightly.

Almost half (47%) say they like Rishi Sunak, compared to two in five (41%) who dislike him. That makes Sunak more popular than Boris Johnson earlier this year, Ipsos said.

However, only one in four (26%) say they like the Conservative Party, which is its worst rating since June 2007, when it scored 29% lower [then Prime Minister] David Cameron. With 62 per cent saying they don’t like them, the party’s current net sympathy rating of -36 also beats its previous low of -30 under Boris Jonson in June, he notes.

Perceptions of Sunak have received a small boost since he took office on October 25 following the shocking resignation of Liz Truss after losing the support of his own party members.

Two in five or 42% agree Sunak has what it takes to be a good prime minister, up seven points since the Tory leadership race in July, from a third or 34% who are not disagree, i.e. a drop of 9 points.

This puts the British Indian leader slightly ahead of Starmer, where opinion is more divided as 35% agree he has what it takes and 37% disagree, although he fares better among the supporters of his own party.

Personal endorsement will be a welcome outcome for Sunak, but the Conservatives’ declining popularity also in line with an anti-incumbency factor after 12 years of a Conservative-led government will be a concern for anyone considering leading the party in general elections by 2024.

The challenges he faces are immense, including getting the country’s economic crisis under control amid the global headwinds of an energy crisis caused by the ongoing conflict in Europe.

Domestically, Sunak this week appointed a lead attorney to investigate bullying allegations against his close ally and Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab.

The issue of illegal migration via small boats crossing the English Channel is another crisis that has spiraled out of control even as the UK has been trying to find a clear path since leaving the European Union (EU).

A staunch supporter of Brexit himself, Sunak has ruled out any alignment with EU laws, but has also shown greater flexibility than his predecessors in his dealings with close neighbors such as France.

It all comes as former prime ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss join forces to back a Tory backbench rebellion.

The rebels are using a government bill to demand an end to the ban on new onshore wind farms, an indication of how the ruling party’s various factions are determined not to let the new leader have an easy ride in the Parliament.