India to use G-20 presidency to push for reformed multilateralism





As the annual G-20 summit wrapped up last week in Bali, India took over the chairmanship of the group from Indonesia. The leadership opportunity could not have come at a better time for New Delhi. In September, India became the fifth largest economy in the world, supplanting the United Kingdom, its former colonizer. Described by the International Monetary Fund as a light point in the midst of a global economic downturn, India’s economy is projected to grow by 6.8% in fiscal year 2022, second only to Saudi Arabia and much faster than the G-7 economies. The G-20 Chairmanship gives India a chance to shape the global cooperation agenda as the world emerges from the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic. The importance of the group is reflected in its economic power: its member states Account for more than 80% of world GDP, 75% of world trade and 60% of world population. New Delhi is eager to project the presidency as an opportunity to underscore its emerging status as foreground poweras Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar described it. The theme India chosen for its presidency is vasudhaiva kutumbakam, a Sanskrit expression meaning The world is one family. In unveiling the G-20 2023 logo, a lotus, like that of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Noted that the world is currently experiencing conflict, the aftermath of a once-in-a-century pandemic, and economic uncertainty. To address these challenges, India will draw on its track record of contributing to the global good through vaccine diplomacy and overseeing better-than-expected economic growth, while pushing for its brand of reformed multilateralism. .

Since independence, India has been a strong advocate of multilateralism, actively participating in forums on issues such as nuclear non-proliferation, global trade rules, climate change and humanitarian intervention. As part of its chairmanship, India plans Organize 200 meetings of different G-20 tracks in cities across the country making Indian states actors in New Delhi’s global engagement. These meetings will mark one of the most important diplomatic contacts that India has ever undertaken; they also follow a recent trend in India to hold high-level meetings outside the capital. India is keen to address what it sees as the world’s pressing issues through its leadership, including climate change, food security, healthcare and technology. New Delhi has always raised concerns on behalf of the Global South in multilateral forums, and it will no doubt use its presidency to do the same at the G-20 high table. In its year of leadership, India is expected to shine a spotlight on issues important to emerging economies: digital public infrastructure, entrepreneurship and innovation, climate justice and affordable access to healthcare. However, the challenges are not lacking, mainly the rising tensions between the great powers of the G-20 and the crisis of credibility faced by the multilateral institutions. India’s task of seeking global consensus will be difficult in the current geopolitical context, with the world seemingly at an inflection point. Russia has become increasingly isolated following its invasion of Ukraine, which drew strong condemnation from the United States and the West. The extent of the polarization within the G-20 was evident when Russian President Vladimir Putin chose to skip the Bali summit, leaving Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to replace him. The leaders of the G-20 nevertheless decided to to abandon the traditional group photo. Tense competition between the United States and China also persists, and welcoming Chinese President Xi Jinping to New Delhi next year presents a distinct challenge for Indian leadership. Relations between China and India have stalled since a deadly military war shock in June 2020 over their shared border in the Himalayas, and tensions show little sign of easing. Modi and Xi have largely avoided direct communication since then, despite banter exchanged at the Bali summit, and Indian officials have repeatedly related the normalization of links to the resolution of the impasse. India emphasizes a doctrine of strategic autonomy in its diplomatic outreach, pursuing an interest-based foreign policy rather than aligning itself with a major power. So he will have his hands full to summon the G-20 leaders to one room for the New Delhi summit next year and encourage results for the global good. Fashions today’s era is not an era of war a comment during a meeting with Putin in September resonated with other G-20 leaders, making its way to the final communicated from the top of Bali. This prepares the ground for India to act as a bridge between the antagonists through diplomacy and dialogue. India’s agenda will also have to deal with the growing credibility crisis facing multilateral institutions. Many UN-led multilateral institutions no longer reflect new geopolitical realities, as demonstrated by their inability to forge great power consensus and prevent conflict. This paved the way for other groupings to fill the void; India belongs to some, like the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue. The G-20 is not immune to criticism, with Xi once calling it a talk shop. Some analysts have draws attention to the failure of the consensual approach, with positions on trade and climate change often watered down. Worsening macroeconomic trends, rising unemployment, rising cost of living, food and fuel crises have exacerbated the challenges of India’s G-20 Presidency. As countries turn inward to solve their domestic problems, this complicates the prospects for international cooperation. From India’s perspective, the crisis of multilateralism is compounded by the lack of broader representation of developing countries and emerging economies in multilateral institutions. New Delhi advocated a reformed multilateralism so that international organizations are more accountable and more inclusive. At the top of this agenda has been the expansion of Southern representation in UN-led multilateral institutions, beginning with the overhaul of the UN Security Council to reflect a contemporary balance of power. In doing so, India also seeks to highlight the problems of developing countries; at the recent UN climate change conference, he pushed for climate justice and insisted on equal burden sharing between north and south. In the same vein, India should broadly engage its partners in Africa, South Asia and the Persian Gulf as part of its G-20 regional outreach. None of the challenges India faces in its year of leadership are insurmountable. At a time of global turmoil, the G-20 presidency allows New Delhi to show global leadership. It will certainly need cooperation to succeed, but India has the credentials and the credibility to steer the world towards global consensus and away from polarization.

