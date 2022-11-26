Kanye West says Trump yelled at him in potential 2024 run





Kanye West says former President Donald Trump yelled at him during dinner at Mar-a-Lago. The rapper said Trump told him Ye would lose in 2024 if he ran for president. Ye opened up about meeting Trump in Florida in a Thursday video titled “Mar-a-Lago debrief.” Loading Something is loading.

Thank you for your registration!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go. download app

Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, said former President Donald Trump started “shouting” at him during dinner at the Mar-a-Lago resort and told the rapper that he would lose if he showed up in 2024.

“When Trump started yelling at me at the table saying I was going to lose, I mean, has that ever worked for anyone in history?” the rapper said in a video he tweeted Thursday night.

“I’m like whoa wait, wait, wait. You’re talking to Ye,” he said in the video. The clip was one of several videos released by the rapper on Thursday with the tagline “YE24.”

you (@kanyewest) November 25, 2022

Ye dubbed the video a “Mar-a-Lago debrief,” in which he gave his side of the story about what happened during a visit to Trump’s Florida residence on Tuesday.

The rapper said Trump was “disturbed” by Ye asking the former president to be his running mate in 2024.

“I think it was like, lower on the list of things that caught him off guard,” Ye added.

Ye also spoke briefly in the video about his political beliefs. “Since we know, and every Christian in America who loves Trump knows that Trump is a conservative, we are going to demand that you hold all policies straight to the Bible,” he said.

The rapper also claimed Trump said something seemingly nasty about Ye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

“You can tell him I said that,” Trump told Ye, according to the rapper. The video censored the exact words Ye alleged Trump said about Kardashian.

However, Ye seemed offended by the comment.

“And I thought that was the mother of my kids,” the rapper said in his video.

Ye’s video on Thursday comes just days after he said he asked Trump to be his running mate for 2024. However, Ye has yet to file the basic paperwork to become a candidate unlike Trump, who announced his candidacy for 2024 on November 15.

A representative for Trump and an attorney representing Ye did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.

The rapper was seen at Mar-a-Lago with white nationalist streamer Nick Fuentes on Tuesday, per Politico and The Daily Beast. Fuentes is well known for participating in the 2017 “Unite the Right” white supremacist rally in Charlottesville.

Ye ran for president under the banner of the “Birthday Party” in 2020. He only appeared on the ballot in 12 states, having missed the deadline for the others. He garnered around 60,000 votes out of around 160 million, according to the BBC.

The rapper has been a lightning rod for controversy, especially after launching several anti-Semitic rants. Major brands such as Adidas, Balenciaga and Vogue cut ties with Ye amid the debacle, dropping his estimated net worth of $1.5 billion to $400 million.

A bombshell report from Rolling Stone this week also covered a series of accusations from Yeezy collaborators regarding the rapper’s troubling behavior. This included an allegation by anonymous Yeezy staff that Ye screened an explicit Kardashian video during a staff meeting in 2018.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/kanye-west-says-trump-screamed-him-dinner-mar-a-lago-2022-11 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos