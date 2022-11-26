Imran Khan opens up on assassination attempt: I’m so lucky to be alive | world news





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said he was very lucky to be alive after an assassination attempt was carried out on him earlier this month. In a new interview with The Times, Imran Khan said he thanked the Almighty that I was saved.

I really shouldn’t have survived that. I’m so lucky to be alive, he said.

Imran Khan was shot in the shin on November 3 while attending a rally, after his anti-government protest convoy was attacked by a gunman who opened fire. A supporter of the Imran Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party who was taking part in the rally was killed and more than a dozen others were injured.

Imran Khan and his party were forced to suspend the long march organized to pressure the government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharifs into holding snap elections after the former international cricketer was ousted in April.

Imran Khan has affirmed his readiness to resume the election campaign, despite an intelligence report filed in court saying another attempt could be made on his life.

Reiterating his stance, Imran Khan said in his latest interview that the architects of the attack are still in powerful positions and asserted that this was not the first assassination attempt.

He said that while traveling to flood-hit areas of Pakistan earlier in September, his helicopter had to make an emergency landing and claimed the pilots said the fuel had been tampered with.

