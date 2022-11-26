Turkey to establish safe zone in Syria: Erdogan – World news





This comes after Ankara launched a barrage of airstrikes against Kurdish-led militants in northern Arab countries. Recep Tayyip Erdogan made the remark during a televised speech on the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on Friday, as Ankara has long sought to build a safe zone of 30 kilometers deep in northern Syria and repeatedly threatened to start a new military offensive in the area to achieve his goal. With the security zone we are establishing across our border, we are also protecting the rights of millions of women and children, Erdogan said, adding, God willing, we will complete this zone along the border from west to east. as soon as possible. Turkey’s president pledged on Tuesday to soon launch the country’s fourth illegal ground operation in Syria, issuing the most direct threat of its kind since May, when he began warning of such an invasion. We were above the terrorists for a few days with our planes, guns and drones, Erdogan said, referring to back-to-back Turkish military strikes against Kurdish militants in northern Syria over the past few days . Last week, the Turkish army carried out a series of airstrikes in the Syrian provinces of Aleppo and Hasakah, targeting several towns and villages in these provinces. Turkey’s Defense Ministry said it carried out airstrikes on banned Kurdish militant bases in northern Syria, which it says were used to carry out attacks against Turkey. He added that the strikes targeted bases of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and Syrian Kurdish YPG militants, which Turkey considers a wing of the PKK. Turkey had previously said it planned to pursue targets in northern Syria after completing a cross-border operation against PKK militants in Iraq, following a deadly bomb attack in Istanbul on November 13. Turkey blames Kurdish militants for the blast on Istanbul’s Istiklal Avenue, which killed six people and injured more than 80. No group claimed responsibility for the blast and the PKK and YPG denied any involvement. Turkey has deployed forces in Syria in violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Arab countries. Ankara-backed militants were deployed to northeast Syria in October 2019 after Turkish military forces launched a long-threatened cross-border invasion in a declared attempt to drive YPG fighters away from border areas. Ankara views the YPG, which controls swathes of Syria’s northern border region, as a terrorist organization linked to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, which has sought to create an autonomous Kurdish region in Turkey since 1984. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and other senior officials have said Damascus will respond with all legitimate means available to Turkey’s ongoing ground offensive.

