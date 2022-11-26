Jokowi to volunteers: don’t choose leaders who are only happy in the palace





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi warned its volunteers not to vote for a 2024 presidential candidate who was unhappy to take to the field. He delivered this message during a meeting of volunteers at the Nusantara One event, Gelora Bung Karno (GBK), Central Jakarta on Saturday, November 26, 2022. “Don’t, don’t let, don’t let us choose a leader who will only be happy, just sitting in a palace where the air conditioning is cold. Don’t let me repeat, let’s not choose a leader who likes to sit in a palace where the air conditioner is very cold,” Jokowi said. According to Jokowi, Indonesia is a very big country. Therefore, he asked the people to vote for a presidential candidate who is ready to go to the field and meet the people. “It’s a great country, don’t just sit in the presidential palace. Look for it, I remind you, look for leaders who are happy and come down, who want to feel the sweat of the people,” Jokowi said. . Signal at Ganjar Pranowo According to Jokowi, the characteristics of a leader who thinks of his people can be seen in his face. He said that a good leader can be seen by the many wrinkles on his face and his gray hair due to the thought of the people. “So a leader who thinks of the people can be seen from his appearance, wrinkles on his face, if his face is clean, there are no wrinkles on his face, be careful. Also look at his hair, if his hair is all white, it’s thinking of those people,” Jokowi said to the cheers of the thousands of volunteers who filled the GBK. Although he specifically mentioned the characteristics of his presidential candidate, Jokowi did not name any characters at the event. Some of the volunteers who were present shouted names Ganjar Pranowobecause it has the same characteristics as those mentioned by Jokowi. Previous signal in Ganjar The Nusantara Bersatu event is a fulfillment of Jokowi’s previous promise that he would hold a meeting with all groups volunteer in Jakarta by the end of 2022. This promise was made by Jokowi during his participation in the national working meeting of the volunteer group Pro Jokowi (Projo) in Central Java last May. At that time, Jokowi asked the volunteers to be patient about which presidential candidate he would support in the 2024 presidential election. Even so, during the event, Jokowi also gave a signal of support to Ganjar Pranowo. Chairman of the committee who is also Jokowi’s special staff, Aminuddin Ma’ruf said that the number of volunteers who attended the United Nusantara event reached 150,000 people. They came from a number of voluntary bodies of Jokowi scattered in various regions. Aminuddin said the volunteers would also read the archipelago treaty statement by representatives from each province. This statement was read because the volunteers wanted a command under the leadership of Jokowi towards Golden Indonesia 2045. Even so, Aminuddin said that there would be no statement regarding the support for the candidate they would carry in presidential election 2024 to this United Archipelago event.

