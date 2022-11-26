Imran Khan’s show of force in Rawalpindi today, will Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz bow to the arrival of new army chief general Munir?





Islamabad: After the appointment of a new army chief in Pakistan, the possibility of a confrontation between the coalition government and former Prime Minister Imran Khan in the country seems to be diminishing. Imran, the leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), is ready to give his biggest show of force today in army stronghold Rawalpindi. Meanwhile, it has been reported by Pakistani media that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has been making preparations for talks with Imran and his party behind the scenes. Although the party says there will be no compromise on the issue of early elections. But if the sources are to be believed, it is in the interests of the ruling PML-N and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to bring the PTI to the negotiating table. This information came to the fore when the new army chief, Lt. Gen. Asim Munir, met Prime Minister Sharif on Thursday. rawalpindi military base On November 26, Imran, leader of the Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), accompanied by his supporters, will make the long march to Rawalpindi, the army stronghold. Imran decided to go ahead with this march despite intelligence reports that mention a threat to his life. If Imran is to be believed, he will continue to reach Rawalpindi despite all the dangers. The former Prime Minister is not worried about the appointment of the new army chief. His doctors also gave him permission to walk to Rawalpindi. Imran becomes the biggest challenge for the new Pakistani general Aseem, will show power in Rawalpindi, the stronghold of the army. If the rest of the party leaders are to be believed, they don’t know what’s going to happen. after that, but it is believed that the former prime minister could stay in Rawalpindi for a long time with his supporters. The party again demanded from the government that new elections be held soon in the country. If Imran Khan, who lost power in April this year, is to be believed, then if elections are held in the country today, the current government will face defeat. He said he only had one request and he wanted to know the dates of new elections in the country. Only then can talks take place.

Big game behind the scenes! On the other hand, the PML-N affirmed that even if its government must pay a heavy price, there will be no compromise on the question of the early elections. The party says it is foolish to comply with Imran’s request. A party leader told the Tribune newspaper on condition of anonymity that the government can hold talks with the former prime minister if he tries to reduce bitterness. Prime Minister Shahbaz can strike a deal with him and bring him back to Parliament. Shehbaz has made the “enemy” of Imran Khan the new leader of the Pakistan army, who is Lt. Gen. Aseem Munir. According to party sources, whatever happens will happen behind the scenes. Although the sources were quick to say that Imran has no constitutional right to overthrow the government. According to the party leader, Imran will not receive any help from the government. In such a situation, PTI will have to make its own decision. He said the PML-N was also at an impasse, the only way out of which was blocked by Imran Khan.

What is Imran’s purpose Meanwhile, Umar Sarfaraz Cheema, adviser to the Interior Ministry, said Imran had not shared any plans with party leaders. The sole purpose of the anti-government activities was to pressure Prime Minister Shehbaz into announcing election dates. Cheema did not forget to point out that the PTI has already softened its tone on the government and the military and has also softened its stance towards the coalition government.

