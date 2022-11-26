Some B.C. businesses fear lower trade with China after Xi rebukes Trudeau





Some British Columbia business owners are expressing concern about rising tensions between Canada and China, after Chinese President Xi Jinping clashed with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the recent G20 summit in Indonesia. China is British Columbia’s second largest trading partner. At the summit, the prime minister’s office told reporters that Trudeau had raised serious concerns with Xi about Chinese “interference” in Canada, but gave no details. In a rare unscheduled exchange caught on camera, Xi then confronted Trudeau that details had been shared with the media. “Everything we discuss has been leaked to the newspaper; it’s not appropriate,” Xi said through an interpreter. Chris Pereira, a business owner who helps Canadian brands enter China and vice versa, says he fears the public rebuke will “cause additional headaches and additional waves in the relationship, including in the business world “. Lately, interest in China has slowed, says Pereira, president of the North American Ecosystem Institute and former senior director of public affairs at Huawei Canada. While Chinese companies still demand Canadian dollars, the reception here can be cold. “For many companies that have nothing to do with politics, nothing to do with the Chinese government, just having China’s brand on them can have an unfair effect on their operations,” Pereira said. . For some businesses in British Columbia, politics has not yet stood in the way. “We’re seeing double-digit growth this year versus last year for the Canadian brands they operate,” said Peter McMath, chief revenue officer at WPIC Marketing + Technologies in Vancouver, adding that Canadian brands such as Lululemon and Tim Hortons have thriving businesses in China. A recent report from the University of Alberta found that Canadian exports to China fell by more than 14% compared to the same period last year. British Columbia exports the most to China of any other province, more than $717 million in September alone this year. from Canada long-awaited strategy to deal with China and the wider Indo-Pacific region is expected to be released on Sunday. David Fung, vice-president of the Canada-China Business Council, says Canada may not like its human rights record, but turning away from China could threaten Canada’s competitive advantage. “We can chew gum and walk at the same time,” Fung said. “We can express our difference with China without having to jeopardize our trade with China.”

