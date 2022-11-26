Jokowi must order the National Police Chief to arrest parties involved in illegal mining





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – The Mining Advocates Network (Jatam) has asked President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to order National Police Chief General Listy Sigit Prabowo to arrest all parties involved illegal mine. The head of Jatam’s national legal division, Muhammad Jamil, said a strong stance was needed to ensure law enforcement was fair and favorable to the people. “(Jokowi) has ordered the National Police Chief to arrest all parties involved in illegal mining as part of pro-people and pro-nature law enforcement,” Jamil said via text message, Saturday 26/11/2022. Also read: Armed with an LHP signed by Sambo, the National Police are asked to follow up on deposits linked to illegal mining Jamil said such a tough stance must also be adopted if Jokowi is to leave a good legacy under his leadership. Indeed, illegal mining is seen as destroying the environment and making people suffer. “If you want to mark a good legacy, you must have the courage to declare war on the illegal mines that are flying and harming the country,” Jamil said. The issue of deposits related to illegal mining involving the police was hotly debated after the confession of a former member of the Samarinda police, Ismail Bolong. The confession video made by Ismail Bolong indicates that a senior national police officer, Kabareskrim Komjen Agus Andrianto, also received deposits to secure illegal mining companies. In this illegal coal collecting activity, Ismail Bolong admits that he makes a profit of around IDR 5-10 billion every month. From this company it is said that there was a deposit of billions of rupees in Komjen Agus Andrianto. Also Read: Agitation Over Illegal Mining Deposits to Police General, From Sambo and Hendra Kurniawan Chant to Bareskrim Denial Ismail Bolong’s confession was supported by a letter document from the Divpropam Polri investigation, signed by the former head of the Propam Polri division, Ferdy Sambo. Meanwhile, Sambo, who is now charged in the murder of Brigadier J, has confirmed the existence of the letter. This was also confirmed by former Brigadier General Karopaminal Hendra Kurniawan. Meanwhile, Agus denied being involved in the illegal mining case. He said if it was true, Divpropam should have dealt with it a long time ago. “Why was it released by them (Divpropam) if the time was right?” said Agus during the confirmation, Friday (25/11/2022).

