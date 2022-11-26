Ex-PM Imran Khan to hold rally in Rawalpindi despite security concerns





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan holds a rally in Rawalpindi on Saturday despite the risk to his life.

Khan was shot on November 3 in Pakistan’s Punjab province during a protest march. Khan suffered three gunshot wounds. Besides Khan, seven other people were also injured in the assassination attempt and one person was killed.

The attempt on Khan’s life caused a political storm as he accused Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and the Pakistani military of being behind the attack. He accused Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Major General Faisal Naseer of being behind the plot to assassinate him. The allegations also led to a stalemate over the registration of the FIR, with the Punjab government – ​​also led by Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) – refusing to include the three names taken by Khan.

Ahead of Saturday’s rally, Khan said his PTI party’s protest would be “completely peaceful” and that Pakistan was currently facing “a watershed moment”.

Imran Khan’s rally in Rawalpindi

Khan is about to address his supporters in Rawalpindi. He said on Friday he was determined to go to Rawalpindi for the good of the nation despite his injuries, the Dawn newspaper reported. He called on the public to join the garrison town for the protest movement.

“Going to Rawalpindi tomorrow because it is a watershed moment in the country. We want to become a country that Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal dreamed of,” Khan told Geo news channels.

Khan again demanded new elections which he said would save the country from default and political chaos. He claimed he would reveal his next strategy during his speech in Rawalpindi.

In the worst-case scenario, he said elections would be held next October, saying the masses would drive out the incumbent leaders with the power of their votes.

“The Haqeeqi Azadi movement will not end today (November 26), but will continue until justice is served,” he said.

On any prospect of dialogue with the government, he said: “If they are not willing to hold early parliamentary elections, what is left to discuss?”

Khan tones down criticism of military

Khan has long been critical of Pakistani institutions, including the all-powerful Pakistani military.

Khan accused a top army general of being behind a foiled assassination attempt.

Last month, the Pakistani military responded to criticism of Khan with unprecedented harsh language and claimed that Khan had tried to bring army chief General Qamar Javel Bajwa to his side as he was facing a motion of no confidence as prime minister. Khan was ousted as prime minister after losing the motion.

Pakistani spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) said Bajwa had received a “lucrative offer” in March from Khan’s government amid the political unrest at the time and that Khan had asked Bajwa to commit illegal and unconstitutional acts.

The ISI and the military at a press conference said Khan was going after them for not accepting Khan’s alleged offer.

“(Khan’s criticism) is that the army and its leader refused to do illegal or unconstitutional things,” ISI chief Lt. Gen. Nadeem Ahmed Anjum said, according to Reuters, and added that the military had made a political decision to stay out of politics. , and therefore refused Khan’s persistent demands.

In a notable toning down of his rhetoric, Khan has now said some elements want a run-in between him and the military. He added that he only had problems with certain black sheep within the army and not with the whole institution.

Security risk for Imran Khan

Khan said the two bullet wounds in his thigh were healing, but he had difficulty walking due to the third bullet puncturing his lower leg. He also acknowledged that he was still under threat and would take all precautionary measures.

The PTI Punjab chapter has finalized its preparations for the long march and scheduled two caravans to head separately to Rawalpindi. Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi assured that foolproof security arrangements would be made for the march.

On a delay in filing the first information report after an attack on him, Khan said Chief Minister Elahi and his son Moonis exerted maximum pressure, but the police did not comply as they was “controlled” by the powerful quarters.

Meanwhile, Islamabad city administration cordoned off the red zone of the federal capital ahead of the protest march.

Sea containers have been placed at Zero Point and Faizabad Interchange which connects Pindi and Islamabad.

Police said Faizabad and Zero Point were barricaded to enter Islamabad from Murree Road. Entry to Islamabad has been partially blocked.

Interior Minister Rana Sanullah, at a press conference on Friday, warned there was a threat to Khan’s life and asked him to postpone his planned rally.

“There is no reason for the gathering and he should not go because there is a threat to his life,” Sanaullah told media after chairing a meeting of senior police and other officials during which he discussed the issue of gathering security. .

He added: “I reviewed a meeting and all the intelligence agencies alerted me that any terrorist group can take advantage of this march. There is a threat to Imran himself.”

(With PTI inputs)

